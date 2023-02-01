Department of Education vows to find places for children who received no first year place offer in Limerick

The Department of Education has said that “any necessary solution” will be put in place to accommodate 26 children in Limerick who received no secondary school offer today.

Twenty-six children will not receive an offer of a place in a secondary school in Limerick on Wednesday as all schools in the city and its surrounds are at capacity, the Department of Education have confirmed.

The 26 affected children will not receive a letter today offering a place in first year for the 2023-2024 academic year in one of the 13 available schools in the region as schools do not have the current capacity to meet demand.

There are 17 schools in total in the region but four are all-boys and four are all-girls.

The affected children will be notified tomorrow that their application through the Common Application System (CAS) has not been successful.

Up to last week, there were 70 students set to be rejected but schools in Limerick City increased available places by 44, meaning 26 are now due to miss out. Schools in Limerick City have already increased their available places by over 100, the Department of Education said.

The Department confirmed it is aware that 26 students will not receive an offer this week and hopes that some students who have been offered places in city schools will take up other offers closer to their homes, thus freeing up spaces for children who did not yet receive an offer.

The Department said it is currently working on a “contingency solution” so that no child goes without a place in school in the county in 2023 and that there will be “further clarity in the coming weeks”.

“The Department of Education has been in close engagement with Limerick Education Centre and school patrons and was aware of the evolving situation with respect to first year places in Limerick for September 2023.

“Schools in Limerick City have already increased their available places by over 100, including 44 additional places made available in the last week. It is expected that some students who have been offered places instead accept places in other non-city schools.

“It is likely that this will free up places that will meet the needs of some or all of the students currently without a place.

“Nevertheless, the Department is working with school patrons to put a contingency solution in place to ensure that there are sufficient places available in the city. There will be further clarity on this in the coming weeks. Families can be assured that any necessary solution will be delivered so that all of the children currently without a place can be accommodated,” the department spokesperson said.