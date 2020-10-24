Department of Education reviewing all sanitisation products on the list available to schools

The Department of Education has announced a review of all sanitisation products on the list available to schools.

As part of the safe re-opening plan for schools, they access their PPE requirements from a list of suppliers that were selected for the education sector, following a tender process.

All products from the Virapro supplier, PFG Maxxcare, Kilbarrack Industrial Estate, Dublin, were removed from the Department's multi supplier agreement on Thursday. These include alcohol and anti-bacterial surface sprays, soap, disinfectant carpet and splash protection screens.

The Department of Education is now proactively reviewing all other relevant products on its education sector procurement agreement.

In a statement, the Department said this review was ongoing with the Department of Agriculture.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), which wrote to the Department earlier today demanding a review, has welcomed the decision.

