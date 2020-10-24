| 7.7°C Dublin

Department of Education reviewing all sanitisation products on the list available to schools

(stock photo) Expand

Close

(stock photo)

(stock photo)

(stock photo)

Katherine Donnelly Email

The Department of Education has announced a review of all sanitisation products on the list available to schools.

As part of the safe re-opening plan for schools, they access their PPE requirements from a list of suppliers that were selected for the education sector, following a tender process.

All products from the Virapro supplier, PFG Maxxcare, Kilbarrack Industrial Estate, Dublin, were removed from the Department's multi supplier agreement on Thursday. These include alcohol and anti-bacterial surface sprays, soap, disinfectant carpet and splash protection screens.

The Department of Education is now proactively reviewing all other relevant products on its education sector procurement agreement.

In a statement, the Department said this review was ongoing with the Department of Agriculture.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), which wrote to the Department earlier today demanding a review, has welcomed the decision.

Online Editors

Related Content