Department of Education is doing too little to tackle teacher shortages in schools, say unions

Teaching unions say the shortage of staff is particularly affecting the most vulnerable pupils. Picture posed

Teacher unions are accusing the Department of Education of failing to commit to properly tackling staffing shortages in the country’s classrooms.

Union leaders have ratcheted up their criticism of the Government after a meeting today of a forum on teacher supply to discuss issues around the current recruitment and retention crisis.

Shortages are particularly affecting the most vulnerable pupils, with special education teachers being pulled away from their core work to ensure mainstream classes can run effectively.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle described today’s meeting as “uninspiring and underwhelming”, saying it ignored the crisis affecting primary schools.

Mr Boyle said the union would now be reviewing its ongoing participation in the forum “unless it addresses the real issues facing schools”.

“Against the backdrop of a recruitment and retention crisis in primary and special education, the time for ineffective talking shops must end,” he said.

"Today’s meeting has failed to outline any meaningful mitigation to a staffing crisis that has led to lost learning opportunities for children.”

Mr Boyle said teacher shortages had reached emergency levels, and it was time for “the immediate establishment of an emergency teacher supply taskforce to identify tangible solutions to the problem we now face, inclusive of the voices of workers”.

He said the Teacher Supply Action Plan, launched by the Department of Education nearly five years ago with the intention of ensuring an adequate supply of teachers, was an “abject failure”.

The INTO leader said the “inexplicable omission of education unions from the steering and implementation groups” for that plan was “a grave error”, and this is now being ”clearly demonstrated”.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) general secretary Michael Gillespie said the union had “little faith in the Department of Education’s commitment to tackling the recruitment and retention crisis”.

He said, “judging by today’s consultative forum on teacher supply any measures that emerge will, yet again, be depressingly cosmetic and regrettably small-scale in nature and will do little or nothing to tackle the crisis”.

Mr Gillespie said, “announcing limited measures yet again in relation to career breaks and job-sharing will do nothing to tackle the current crisis.”

If the department were serious about tackling this crisis, there were ”clear, concrete measures that it can take, some of which do not even have a cost implication”, he said.

The TUI leader said these included giving second-level teachers permanent whole-time jobs at the beginning of their careers, restoration of posts of responsibility, reducing the qualifying time to be a teacher and dealing with the ever-expanding workload.

He also criticised the lack of union representation on the department’s Teacher Supply Steering Group.

He said it had representatives of all types “except – bizarrely – for the actual practitioners who know the day-to-day reality in schools".

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) general secretary Kieran Christie said the "system is at tipping point with many schools unable to offer the full range of subjects or employing unqualified personnel to teach in our classrooms.”

Education Minister Norma Foley must take radical action to encourage teachers to come back to Ireland and to ensure teachers currently living in Ireland stay, he said.

“This would include offering such teachers immediate permanent posts and a rebuilding of the promotion structure within schools that was dismantled some years ago,” Mr Christie said.

Both primary and post-primary schools are struggling to find teachers – many for both long-term and short-term positions – with Dublin and other urban areas the worst hit.

Almost two in three (65pc) of primary schools in Dublin, and more than one in four (27pc) nationwide, have not been able to fill their staffing allocation this year, according to a recent survey by the Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN).

More than four in five (83pc) primary principals reported that their special education teachers were being deployed to cover absences in mainstream classes.

A recent TUI survey found 91pc of post-primary schools experienced teacher recruitment difficulties in the past six months, while 61pc experienced teacher retention difficulties.

The shortages were so severe that even many of the supply panels set up by the Department of Education to give schools ready access to a substitute teacher in their region for short term cover were either empty or understaffed.