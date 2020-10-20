Department of Education instructs principal to re-open school he closed because of Covid

The Department of Education has instructed a post-primary school that closed because of Covid to re-open tomorrow.

Tarbert Comprehensive School, Co Kerry took its own decision to shut after seven cases of infection were confirmed in the past week among its 500-plus students.

Decisions on what action to take after Covid is confirmed in a school community are vested in public health teams, but the principal and the chairperson of the board of management acted independently.

Principal Richard Prendiville told parents that the decision was made "in the best interests of the entire Tarbert Comprehensive School community - to protect the heath, safety and well-being of all involved.”

Read More

Mr Prendiville said the decision to close was also based on an autonomy granted to the schools to make such decisions.

But the Department of Education contacted Mr Prendiville today “and expressed a difference of opinion with me about the issue,” he said.

In a letter to parents posted on the school’s website, Mr Prendiville said the Department "believed in keeping with national policy, that individually affected students should remain off school as opposed to a decision to close the school entirely.”

He added that the Department had “over-ruled” his decision and instructed him to re-open tomorrow morning.

“Naturally, I have no choice but to comply with their instruction,” he wrote.

Mr Prendiville told parents that his “over-riding rule of thumb throughout my career has been – what is the right thing to do – in every circumstance I deal with. This situation was no different.”

He said he would continue, to the best of his ability, in consultation with the school’s stakeholders to manage and protect the health, safety and welfare of all individuals to the very best of his ability.

Read More

Online Editors