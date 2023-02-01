The demand for a college place is about the same as last year.

When the standard deadline for CAO applications closed at 5pm today, there were 78,184 applicants.

However, the final figure is likely to be higher, as late applications – subject to some restrictions - are accepted and normally add several thousand to the February 1 tally.

On February 1 last year, there were 78,162 and it rose to a total of 84,321

In 2021, CAO applications hit a record 84,817, which was attributed to the exceptional Covid-era Leaving Cert arrangements and the associated grade inflation.

Across 2020 and 2021, when teachers were involved in awarding grades to Leaving Cert candidates, the points achieved by students increased by an average of 60.

Read More

The better than usual results pushed up demand for college places generally and, for some of the most elite courses, even the maximum Leaving Cert score of 625 was not enough to secure a place on a CAO applicant’s top choice of course.

It is too early to predict any trends in cut-off points for entry to college courses in September. Points for any course are determined by a combination of demand for a course in a particular year, the Leaving Cert grades achieved by applicants and the number of places available.

Some indication of the disciplines where the pressure is likely to be will emerge next month when the CAO provides a breakdown of demand across the different subject areas, although not for individual courses.

However, trends that emerge from the initial applications data can change for a number of reasons.

The February 1 figures include applicants who have registered with the CAO, but who have not yet entered their course choices

Also, every year about half of applicants take the opportunity to vary their choices during the May-July ‘change of mind’ period, with no charge to avail of this facility.

The ‘late application’ facility, which becomes available on March 6, can be used by most applicants, for a fee of €60, although restrictions apply in the case of mature applicants.

Separate from that there is a ‘change of course choices’ facility from Friday, February 3, for a €10 fee, which can be used by mature applicants to add course choices and for applicants who have forgotten to include a restricted course on their CAO.