Degree of anger: Boy (9) quits university stopping him breaking graduate world record

A nine-year-old Belgian boy who was on track to become the world's youngest university graduate has terminated his studies at the Dutch university of Eindhoven following a dispute over his possible graduation date.

Laurent Simons made headlines around the globe last month, as he looked set to complete a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the University of Technology before the end of the year.

But the university has told Laurent that the plan no longer looked feasible, considering the number of exams he still needed to finish before his birthday on St Stephen's Day.

"Laurent is an exceptionally gifted boy, who is going through his studies at an unprecedented pace," the university said.

