Degree courses with no CAO points needed will open for applications in July

Further and Higher Education Minister Minister Simon Harris is expected to confirm details of the new programmes today. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Ground-breaking degree programmes – where no CAO points are needed – will open for application in July.

The new courses will combine a year or two in a further education (FE) college, from which students will transfer directly to third level to complete the programme.

There are 14 entry routes via various FE colleges, which will feed into a higher education institution in their region. The courses start in September and application will be through FE colleges, in a process similar to application for post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses.

Included in the line-up is a five-year nursing degree course, with students starting in an FE college in Donegal, Sligo or Mayo, before moving on to Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and St Angela’s Sligo, now part of ATU.

The nursing students will spend one year in an FE college, which operate under the umbrella of education and training boards (ETBs), followed by four years at an ATU campus in Letterkenny, Castlebar or St Angela’s.

The initiative aims to blur the lines between further and higher education and make degree courses more accessible, and is expected to lead to more joint programmes.

The project will be jointly managed by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and the further education and training agency, Solas, through the new National Tertiary Office.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is expected to confirm details of the new arrangements today, when he addresses the annual conference of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI).

ATU, in association with Galway, Roscommon and Sligo ETBs, will also offer three four-year programmes in science, engineering and business.

The Institute of Art and Design (IADT) Dún Laoghaire and Kildare Wicklow ETB and City of Dublin ETB are joining forces for a three-year course in future media production.

Laois/Offaly ETB will have programmes in business studies or science and computing, with progression opportunities to South East TU.

TU Shannon is linking up with Limerick Clare ETB for courses in construction management, mobile computing and business studies.

Meanwhile, Cork and Kerry ETBs are joining with Munster TU and UCC for four-year courses in sustainability, performing arts, computer science, and finance

Mr Harris will also outline new plans to roll out disability supports to FE students, apprentices and trainees.