Decision on Leaving Cert 2022 to be made as ‘quickly as possible’ – Foley

Education Minister Norma Foley is trying to reach agreement on Leaving Cert 2022 “as quickly as possible”, she told the Dáil today.

There is no sign yet of a solution emerging, amid demands for a return to a hybrid option for the class of 2022.

Ms Foley is engaged in a series of discussions with students, teacher union, principals, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) and other education stakeholders on the shape of the Leaving Cert this year.

No official deadline has been set for the conclusion of the ongoing discussions, but they are expected to go into next week.

Ms Foley was under pressure in the Dail after Sinn Fein put down a motion seeking an early decisions and a 2021-style hybrid option of exams and accredited grades this year because of the pandemic related disruption they have suffered.

Sinn Fein TDs and others told Ms Foley of the reports of high levels of stress being reported by students who were struggling to cover the course, whose mental health had suffered in the pandemic and who wanted a choice of accredited grades based on teachers’ estimated marks.

Sinn Fein education spokesperson Donnchadh O’Laoghaire said the last two years had been anything but normal for Leaving cert candidates and students had faced enormous disruption.

“The reality is that high levels of absence among students and teachers, through no fault of their own, has had a significant impact on their ability to prepare for their Leaving Cert exams.

“There are many students who simply have not had the opportunity to cover the course.

“The level of disruption varies hugely from student to student - some students may not have missed any class time with their teacher, whilst others may have missed weeks.

“I have spoken to many students over the last number of weeks. The uncertainty is becoming exhausting, sixth year students are under incredible pressure”.

He said that students deserved clarity and choice.

Labour education spokesperson Aodhán Ó’Ríordáin, expressed disappointment with the stance of teacher unions, who are opposed to accredited grades.

He commended students who, he said, had been central to changes in educaton in the past two years while he said others were effectively expressing the “we always have steak on Thursday” line from the Shirley Valentine movie.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said this was from people who were “absolutely welded to the system”.

He went on to refer to “voices that were resistant to change in the Junior Cert a few years ago , resistant to choice in the Leaving Cert. I have to say I am disappointed in the response of teacher unions to this debate”

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said after keeping an open mind on the matter, she was now coming down in favour of the students and their clal for choice.

After pressure started mounting for a hybrid option, meeting of the State Exams Advisory Group was held last Thursday and heard the views of all education stakeholders on the exams.

Since then, and through the weekend Ms Foley has been involved in a series of bilateral engagements with stakeholders with a view to teasing out a solution.

While Ms Foley has not ruled out a hybrid model, she, along with the SEC, teacher unions and other stakeholders, favour a return to an exams-only Leaving Cert.

Among the arguments being put forward against the use of accredited grades this year is the lack of data on Junior Cert performance for about 25p of this year’s Leaving Cert candidates who did not sit Junior Cert exams because they were cancelled in 2020. These are students who did not do Transition Year.

There are also warnings that a hybrid model will fuel further and unsustainable grade inflation,

Ms Foley said the Government appreciated the need to bring clarity to the position as soon as possible so that students could focus on their preparations for the upcoming exams.

She said that the bilateral engagements were intensive and aimed as “ reaching an appropriate solution which responds to the concerns and issues that have been raised by students and other stakeholders.”