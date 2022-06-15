Deal done on site for new post-primary school in Greystones with building to start in 2023

A deal has been done on the site for a permanent home for a 1,000 pupil post-primary school in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Developers Cairn Homes have announced that they have signed contracts with the Department of Education for the sale of an 11.5 acre site on the edge of the town.

It will become the home of Greystones Community College, which opened in temporary premises in August 2020 and has been based on the grounds of Eire Óg club.

Following a tender process, the Department of Education plans to start building the new school in 2023.

The provision of schools to serve the town and its hinterland has been playing catch up with rapid population growth in the area,

The new school will be adjacent to Cairn’s Hawkins Wood residential development, which is currently under construction, and its completed Glenheron development.

The initial sale of the land to the Department was announced in January 2021 but it was subject to Cairn getting full planning permission

Wicklow County Council recently granted full planning permission for the school, which was designed by Cairn in conjunction with the Department.

A Cairn spokesperson said that the company’s involvement with the site ended at the grant of planning permission and the construction of the school was a matter for the department.

The site is fully-serviced and the proposed new school will include 57 classrooms, a 1,000sq metre PE hall and gym and six outdoor hard play court areas. The new school will have the capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 students .

Greystones Community College is a multi-denominational school, operating under the patronage of Kildare Wicklow Education.

A Department of Education spokesperson said project to deliver the permanent school facilities on this site was now moving to detailed design and tender.

"The construction of this school is due to commence in 2023," the spokesperson said