DCU appeals to alumni to rent out rooms to current students as accommodation crisis worsens

DCU says its students may have to defer their college places if they can’t find somewhere to live as it issued an appeal for its alumni to avail of the rent-a-room scheme to help alleviate the accommodation crisis.

The university has received nearly seven applications for each bed space in its on-campus accommodation amid a shortage of rental properties in the capital.

GAA star Ross Munnelly, the director of alumni relations at DCU, warned that students are facing long daily commutes and won’t be able to “fully engage with the DCU student experience”.

The college is encouraging people with spare rooms in their homes to avail of Revenue’s rent-a-room scheme.

“The process of renting a room is relatively simple, and while normal tenancy laws don’t apply to ‘digs accommodation’, the DCU Students’ Union has a template agreement that is useful for agreeing the terms and conditions between landlord and tenant,” Mr Munnelly said.

The college is planning to hold in-person information sessions for those considering renting a room at its St Patrick’s campus on September 14.

There will also be an online session.

The Sunday Independent reported that just 600 new student accommodation beds are to be built in Dublin this year, down over half from 1,350 built last year, according to research by commercial estate agents Cushman & Wakefield.

The figures were down on the 2,300 built in both 2018 and 2019, fuelling fears of purpose-built student accommodation in Dublin drying up.

Opposition TDs have warned the Government that young people are being forced out of university education by the housing crisis.

Sinn Féin’s further and higher education spokesperson Rose Conway-Walsh said the party carried out a survey of 400 students who shared “shocking” stories of the rental market.

More than three-quarters (77pc) of students surveyed said that accommodation issues have impacted their ability to do their course work. Nearly eight in 10 students reported housing issues cause them to feel stress and anxiety, while 66pc of students said that they have considered dropping out or deferring their studies due to the difficulties finding housing.

Just over half (53pc) of those surveyed have still not secured accommodation for the upcoming academic year.

“The results are shocking and expose a dire and worsening crisis at the heart of our education system,” Ms Conway-Walsh said.

“It is clear that accommodation shortages are forcing young people out of third level education, as many are deferring a college place or dropping out altogether as they struggle to find a suitable place to live.

“The stories shared include a young man who has decided to defer his college place after travelling for six hours per day from Offaly to UCD. Another student was forced to drop out after being mistreated in digs accommodation and was unable to sustain the commute from Mayo to Limerick.

“Throughout all of the stories shared is a clear sense of desperation and panic, as students battle against the clock and against the odds to secure any accommodation that they can. Students shared heart-breaking stories of missing out on having a social life or being involved in their college community, due to working long hours to pay for sky high rent or travelling for hours every morning and evening from their family homes to college.”

She said the Government “must act” to ensure all students can live in a suitable, affordable place near their college.