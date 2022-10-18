Date for Junior Cert results finally announced

Junior Cert students will receive their exam results on Wednesday, November 23.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) confirmed the date this morning and said this year’s results will be made available in schools on November 23 and pupils can also access their results online from 4pm on that date.

It emerged yesterday that students would have to wait after the mid-term break for their Junior Cert results due to a shortage of examiners and the exceptional arrangements made for the Leaving Cert this year.

This comes following weeks of mounting pressure on the SEC to confirm a date for results.

About 68,000 students have been waiting since June for the outcomes of their exams, the first Junior cycle exams since 2019.

The return to school at the end of August exacerbated the examiner supply issue for the Junior Cycle, with working teachers not available to mark papers.

In a statement issued this morning, the SEC said “very significant examiner shortages” affected marking at both Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle this year.

“The SEC appreciates that candidates and their parents/guardians may be disappointed that these results are issuing later than normal,” the statement said.

“In most subjects, the number of teachers available to undertake roles as examiners was less than the number required to mark that subject within the normal summer marking window.

“In all subjects, marking continued for an extended period of time in the summer and with many examiners agreeing to take on additional scripts to mark.”

The SEC said in a small number of subjects, “in which the examiner supply challenges were most acute, it was not possible to complete the marking and the marking process is ongoing”.

“Marking in these subjects is being undertaken at this time by examiners who had been marking during the summer with these teams supplemented by other teachers qualified to mark in the relevant subjects including teachers who had marked at Leaving Certificate this year,” the statement said.

“Unlike in the summer marking period, teachers are in schools during the day and only available to mark at evenings and weekends.”

Exceptional Leaving Cert arrangements this year involved a second sitting in July and an adjustment to all marks to ensure they were no lower overall than last year, which took some time.

The SEC now also has to ensure that results of Leaving Cert appeals are issued in time for successful applicants to get a CAO offer for the current academic year.

Previously, Junior Cert results were issued in mid-September, but a High Court ruling has forced the SEC to prioritise the Leaving Cert appeals.