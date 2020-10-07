Dáil spending watchdog warned that probe of Leaving Cert error 'outside its remit'

PAC members have requested Department of Education officials answer questions over the contract awarded to Polymetrika (Stock photo)

The Dáil's public spending watchdog has been warned that the error in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system is outside its remit.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members Marc MacSharry and Matt Carthy had requested that senior Department of Education officials be called before them to answer questions over the contract awarded to Polymetrika, the Canadian company at the centre of the controversy.

Mr MacSharry wrote to PAC chairman Brian Stanley last week calling for Department of Education secretary general Seán Ó Foghlú to face questions on the issue this week "in the interests of the tax-payer".

The normal procurement process was not followed when the Department of Education engaged the company to implement and deliver the calculated grades.

The Department said there wasn't enough time to run the full process and instead it relied on an alternative, the Negotiated Procedure without Prior Publication, which "is used in circumstances where it is a case of extreme urgency"

Mr Stanley said the matter would be discussed at a PAC meeting today and he would be encouraging members to support a hearing.

However, the PAC secretariat has warned that such a meeting would not fall into the PAC's remit.

In correspondence it said that the PAC's role is to examine and report to the Dáil on accounts audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG).

It adds: "As such, any examination of departmental expenditure not yet audited by the C&AG and presented to the Dáil is outside the remit of the Committee."

The spending on the Leaving Cert calculated grades system occurred as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic this year and has not yet been audited by the C&AG.

The secretariat says that it's open to the PAC to invite Departments to meetings in relation to expenditure in its audited accounts.

It adds: "However, should the Committee then proceed to focus on matters not comprehended by the invitation and which relate to current expenditure, as was clear from the briefing received by the Committee on the 30th of September in relation to the Kerins judgment, the Committee would be operating outside the remit delegated to it by the House."

This is a reference to the legal action taken by former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins against the Oireachtas after she appeared before the PAC in 2014.

The Supreme Court last year found that the PAC acted unlawfully in its treatment of Ms Kerins.

In its correspondence PAC secretariat said that the Oireachtas Education Committee has the remit in relation to the issues raised by Mr MacSharry and Mr Carthy and it has listed an examination of the calculated grades issue in its work programme.

The secretariat says that that the PAC can examine issues "of general public interest" relating to the use of public money outside of C&AG audited accounts subject to the Committee on Remit Oversight agreeing to a request.

The Dáil must also approve a motion to instruct the committee in conducting its examination of the matter.

"This would be the appropriate mechanism for the Committee to seek to engage with the Department in relation to Calculated Grades," they add.

However, as the Committee on Remit Oversight has not yet been established so the secretariat suggests it would be open to the Committee to write to the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl "to try to expedite its establishment or progress its request in another way."

