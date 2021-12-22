Cut in €3,000-a-year third-level student charge being considered by Government

A cut in the €3,000-a-year charge paid by third-level students is being considered by Government.

It is on the table in discussions involving the Cabinet Committee on Economic Recovery and Investment, chaired by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, which has ruled out the introduction of student loans, Independent.ie has learned.

If agreed, it would be the first cut to the student contribution, which has grown from a €150-a-year administration charge in the mid-1990s when third-level tuition fees were abolished.

Read More

A Cabinet decision is expected next month as part of a wider package on a long-awaited plan to put funding of higher education on a sustainable footing. It will involve more state investment.

Reform of the SUSI grant scheme is also being examined by the committee with a view to widening eligibility to make the cost of college more affordable for more students.

At €3,000 a year, the student charge is the highest in the EU, and student leaders have been calling for it be scrapped.

Significant developments on who pays for college, and how much, are coming on the heels of an EU review of the funding options for higher education outlined in the 2016 Cassells report.

The EU analysis has been considered by Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris in recent months and he has now briefed the Cabinet Economic Recovery Committee.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Arts Minister Catherine Martin are also on the committee.

Cassells presented three options, one of which involved student loans linked to higher fees. Fees would not be paid upfront, and the approach would be ‘study now pay back later’.

Another option was a predominantly state-funded system, with a significant increase in Exchequer support for colleges and abolition of the €3,000 student contribution.

The third was a considerable, but lesser, increase in Exchequer funding and the continuation of the €3,000 charge.

The EU review supported the loans idea but Mr Harris has repeatedly rejected it.

A spokesperson for the minister said the Cabinet committee had agreed with his proposal that student loans “should not be further pursued as a viable option for a sustainable future funding system for higher education in Ireland”.

They added it had “also been acknowledged that the report will recommend the need for an increase in core funding to achieve a sustainable system, which will need to be addressed through the Exchequer and through the budget”.

That means a Government commitment to invest more, and the sector will be waiting to see how much and with what strings attached.

Mr Harris will now ”engage with Minister McGrath with a view to bringing proposals on future funding of higher education alongside reform measures in January. This will be accompanied by proposals on the cost of third level for the student.

"This will be guided by the report on student support scheme”.

A major review of SUSI led to some changes in the recent budget but more significant reform is now expected.