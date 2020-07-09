Curriculum changes and next year’s State exams under the microscope

Curriculum changes and next year’s State exams are under the microscope in the Department of Education because of the coronavirus, its most senior official will confirm at a hearing of the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee today.

Seán Ó Foghlú, secretary general of the Department, is appearing before the committee to discuss planning to support the re-opening of schools in the autumn.

He will tell the committee that the disruption to education has brought curricular challenges, which are being worked on in conjunction with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA).

Mr Ó Foghlú will also confirm that they are looking at assessment matters in relation to the 2021 Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams and they are working on these with the State Exams Commission

There has been some controversy about school re-opening plans, which are being guided by interim public health advice. The secretary general will tell committee members that public health recommendations will be updated as the summer progresses and that the Department will be guided by the available advice.

In the meantime, according to Mr Ó Foghlú, the interim advice provides a platform for engagement with the education partners towards detailed planning for re-opening of schools.

According to Mr Ó Foghlú, the number one priority for the Department and the wider schools sector is to re-open schools as fully, normally and safely as possible at the start of the new school year.

It will mean students, their families and staff playing their roles in keeping the virus out of their school by ensuring those who have symptoms or suspect they have the virus stay out of school, by maintaining best practice in terms of hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette in school and by minimising social contacts and respecting physical distancing.

He will describe the ongoing discussions with the organisations representing teachers, principals, school managers, parents, and pupils as open and frank with everyone acknowledging the need to work together.

There will be no one-size-fits-all, and re-opening plans for the range of school settings involved will have to be sufficiently flexible and agile to ensure that schools can be supported to not only open but to remain open.

Apart from logistical challenges including physical distancing arrangements, school transport and enhancing cleaning and hygiene routines, Mr Ó Foghlú will also highlight the need to address wellbeing for students, their families and staff.

He will acknowledge the costs associated with re-opening and in terms of both sanitisation and cleaning regimes and also in terms of teacher and Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) substitution and support for school leaders.

His Department is defining what is needed, preparing cost estimates and is engaging with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in relation to financial support.

The aim is to finish the scoping and planning phases around re-opening by the end of July to allow schools get on with their preparations. There will also be communication with students and parents.

