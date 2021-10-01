Cross-border research aims to tackle educational underachievement

A cross-border research partnership on educational underachievement North and South is underway.

It is being funded by the Shared Island unit in the Department of the Taoiseach, which focuses on engaging with all communities and traditions on a shared future, underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement.

Education Minister Norma Foley announced the initiative at a meeting of students, teachers and education experts on both sides of the border discussing improved educational opportunities on the island.

The half-day event featured panel discussions on enhancing education accessibility, matching skills need with opportunities and addressing educational underachievement.

It heard from students and teachers about the opportunities they see for furthering cooperation and connections through school and extracurricular activities on an all-island basis.

Ms Foley said the project was about how education systems and other interactions could best enable young people to reach their full potential and to take their own steps towards a deeper reconciliation on the island.

She said there are many successful examples of cross-border and all-island collaborations in education, including the North South Schools Exchange Programme, and the work undertaken at the Middletown Centre for Autism, but there was much more to learn from each other’s experiences.

“Education has always been a bedrock for progress and prosperity on this island and it is important that we have settings like this to listen and learn from each other in open, inclusive, practical and forward-looking ways,” Ms Foley said.

The “Learning from each other: The future of education on a shared island”, event was the seventh in the Shared Island Dialogue series, which was launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin in October 2020. Topics for previous dialogues include climate change and equality.