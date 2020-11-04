Creche workers demand option to wear face masks

Siptu requested Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman to give creche workers the right to wear face masks

Creche workers must be given the option to wear a face mask at work during Level 5 restrictions, the Children’s Minister has been warned.

Siptu has written to Roderic O’Gorman asking him to urgently review public health advice to ensure greater protection for staff in the early years sector.

The union’s head of organising Darragh O’Connor said department guidelines recommend that early years educators do not use face masks.

He said current guidelines mean staff have to negotiate with their service managers if they want to wear one but some employers were not keen because of the department recommendation.

Some felt masks could interfere with children recognising facial expressions or make them anxious, he added.

In a letter to Mr O’Gorman on Tuesday, he said the Covid-19 protection measures for early years educators are very different from all other frontline workers.

“They are the only group who are not required to wear a face mask, indeed they currently have no right to wear a face mask if they want to do so,” he said in a letter to Mr O’Gorman.

“As the country has moved to Level 5 Covid-19 measures, this issue is causing considerable anxiety for Siptu members.”

He said a survey of over 6,000 educators earlier this year found 18pc had an underlying condition that would prevent them from returning to work. Another 32pc said they live with someone with an underlying health condition.

He said the latest figures show there were 19 outbreaks in childcare facilities in the week ending October 24.

The union asked the minister to change the guidelines to recommend that face masks can be worn and testing and contact tracing expedited.

"Given the rise in Covid-19 cases in early years settings and the vulnerable position of early years educators, ie they cannot practice social distancing, Siptu is requesting that the public health advice for the use of face masks in early years settings be reviewed as a matter of urgency,” said the letter.

