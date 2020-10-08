The Covid-related costs of keeping schools operating until next summer has stretched to almost €580m.

When the plan to re-open schools safely was announced in July, the estimate given was €376m, but that did not include hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPE) because supplies had not been ordered then.

Nor did it factor in the cost of social distancing post-primary pupils on school buses, which Nphet recommended in August.

Education Minister Norma Foley has provide an update of the expenses involved, in reply to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh O’Laoghaire.

The minister has revised the figure up to €437m, to include the purchase of hand sanitisers and PPE for 4,000 schools.

Other costs include school improvement works, additional teachers, replacement of staff unable to attend work due to Covid-19, additional release days for teaching principals and deputy principals to allow them to implement safety measures and more educational psychological services.

Some €211m of the costs relate to the period up to Christmas, with €266m to cover the rest of the school year.

Separately this week the minister also revealed that social distancing for post-primary pupils on school buses could add up to €137m to the State’s school transport bill, bringing total Covid-related costs to €574m.

Ms Foley is not relying on the problem being sorted by the end of next summer, and is anticipating a need for a budget to cover Covid- related expenses next autumn.

She said the Department of Education was, as part of the Estimates process, engaging with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, to agree a mechanism for additional funding required for August/September to December 2021.

Online Editors