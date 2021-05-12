Covid outbreaks in schools double last week raising concern ahead of Leaving Cert exams

The number of Covid-19 outbreaks in schools doubled last week, heightening concerns ahead of the Leaving Cert exams.

There were 61 outbreaks associated with schools, compared with 29 and 30 in each of the previous two weeks.

An outbreak involves two or more cases, but does not necessarily mean that transmission of Covid-19 happened within the schools.

It is not known how the outbreaks broke down between the primary and post-primary sectors, but with only four weeks to the exams, any rise in Covid-19 incidence in schools is worrying.

Pupils are more likely to pick up the virus in the community than in the classroom, but any increased exposure to infection by Leaving Cert students will raise concerns so close to the exams.

Separate figures from the HSE show that mass testing was conducted in 302 schools last week, including 194 primary, 101 post-primary and seven in special education.

Mass testing is carried out where infection is confirmed and among 7,582 people tested, there was a detection rate of 1.7pc, lower than the community average. It was less than that, 0.9pc, in second-level schools.

The level of mass testing was broadly in line with the previous week, when it was carried out in 291 schools, including 104 at post-primary, which, while less than last week, was up from 70 the week before.

The significant easing of lockdown restrictions since Monday, with more opening up next week, will compound fears.

Up to 60,000 sixth years plan to sit one or more exams next month and will not be allowed to do so if they are Covid-19 positive or are deemed a ‘close contact’ of a case and have been asked to limit their contacts.

Any student who cannot sit an exam will have the back up of accredited grades, but those opting for written papers are hoping they can achieve a better result.

Public health chiefs have been urging Leaving Cert students to be cautious in the run up to the exams

Last week, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said they should cut their contacts and “effectively quarantine” in preparation for June.

