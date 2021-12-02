In the month of November, more than 20,000 five- to 12-year-olds were diagnosed with Covid. Photo: Stock image

COVID outbreaks in primary schools have increased alarmingly in two weeks, from four to 32.

Overall, the number of schools hit by clusters of coronavirus infection almost doubled last week, with 45 recorded.

Among them were 32 primary schools, which compared with 14 the previous week and four the week before that.

Primary and special education sectors are taking the hit, as school communities struggle with the spread of infection among five- to 12-year-olds.

In special education schools, there were 13 outbreaks last week, compared with 10 the week before and nine the previous week

In post-primary schools, where about three-quarters of pupils are vaccinated, there were no outbreaks recorded last week or the week before, with two the previous week.

An outbreak is where two or more cases are identified in a setting, although it does not necessarily mean that transmission occurred at that site.

The latest figures for outbreaks, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), cover the week up to November 27.

The figures reflect mounting anecdotal evidence from primary and special education schools about the level of disease with which they are dealing.

In the month of November, more than 20,000 five- to 12-year-olds have been diagnosed with Covid, including 12,302 in the fortnight to November 30. They account for one in five of all cases confirmed in that two-week period.

HPSC figures show a steady rise in infection among primary-aged children during the month. The figure of 12,302 compares with 8,625 confirmed in the two weeks up to November 16.

Among the primary schools hit by outbreaks last week, there were between two and 24 cases associated with the original case.

The surge in Covid infection in five- to 12-year-olds has prompted a range of measures to seek to curb the spread, including a requirement for pupils from third class up to wear masks, from this week.

This week also saw the introduction of antigen testing for close contacts in schools, with requests to the HSE for 10,000 testing kits within the first 24 hours.

Meanwhile, advice is awaited from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) on vaccinations for five- to 11-year-olds, which has been approved at EU level.