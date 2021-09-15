Covid mass testing in 378 schools in first full week of new term

The first full week of the new school term saw mass testing for Covid-19 conducted in 378 schools, with 70 cases of coronavirus detected as a result.

Figures relating to week from September 5-11, have been released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Among the 1,553 pupils and staff who were tested, 1,183 were in primary, 240 were in post primary and 30 were in special education.

The 70 cases found represent a positivity rate of 4.5pc. All were in primary and post-primary schools with none was associated with special education.

The 4.5pc is higher than positivity rates of, typically, below 3pc before the summer, but lower than the current rate for this age group in the community.

Of the 70 cases, 54 were primary pupils, and one was an adult in the primary sector, while 15 were second-level pupils.

The HPSC said that significant testing was also undertaken through self-booked tests, and further data should be available in due course.

There were also 40 outbreaks of Covid-19 reported in schools last week, 11 of which were in the HSE North East region.

An outbreak is where there are two or more cases, although it does not necessarily mean that transmission of the virus occurred in school.

Among the outbreaks, there were 191 linked cases. Primary schools accounted for 34 outbreaks, three in post-primary schools and three in special education schools

There were 22 outbreaks reported in childcare facilities with 80 confirmed linked cases, and there were three university/college related outbreaks with eight confirmed linked cases.

Overall, from August 29 to September 11, mass testing was conducted in 143 childcare facilities, with a positivity rate of 4pc.