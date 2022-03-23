Covid learning losses: schools will need extra teachers and funding for some time, warn inspectors

SCHOOLS will continue to need extra teachers and funding to help pupils make up for losses suffered during Covid, Department of Education inspectors have signalled.

The gaps have not yet been quantified but inspectors are in no doubt about the long-term effect of pandemic disruption on learning and children’s general development.

Covid learning losses have been raised in the periodical report from Chief Inspector Harold Hislop.

It covers the period September 2016-December 2020 and also takes account of the impact of Covid since the end of 2020.

The report provides an overview of the quality of education provision in schools and other settings, underpinned by almost 10,000 inspections as well as other work.

While it points to an overall high quality of teaching and learning, it also highlights areas of concern, including around the learning of Irish in English-medium primary schools.

In relation to Covid, inspectors warn that in some cases there may even be a slowing or a reversal of the progress made vis-a-vis pupils in Deis schools, which serve disadvantage communities.

“It is possible too that we will see a similar effect for pupils/students with special educational needs and those who require therapeutic support.

“These sorts of effects are likely to persist for at least a proportion of pupils/students for some time.”

Inspectors say another vulnerable group are students who developed additional needs during Covid because of the impact of isolation from friends and a dilution of their motivation to learn without the face-to-face encouragement and support of teachers.

It has “left some students struggling to re-establish the routines and norms that were disrupted,” the report states.

Extra supports have been in place in schools since September 2020, including a catch-up programme called CLASS introduced in 2021, but there is no Government commitment - yet, at least - to continuing these.

An influx of children from Ukraine into primary and post-primary schools will add further to demands for additional resources.

The report predicts that some erosion in the overall education performance of pupils will be evident in national and international research reports to published later this year and next year.

But inspectors also address the effect of the pandemic on other aspects of young people’s development.

“There is evidence, for example, that children’s early linguistic development, students; social and emotional skills and students’ wellbeing have been adversely affected,” the report states.

It also refers to the negative impact on the “normal progression and maturing that we expect to see in students’ ability to engage in learning.”

According to the inspectors, the effect of Covid has been experienced unevenly, with students most at risk of educational disadvantage disproportionately affected.

The report notes that no decision has been made concerning further levels of teacher allocations and enhance funding to schools beyond the current school year.

It adds: “The long-term effects of Covid-19 on pupils’/students’ learning, and particularly the learning of disadvantaged and vulnerable learners will remain as a further factor to be considered in the staffing and finding of schools.”

Among the findings in the report are that inspectors find teaching and learning to very good or good in 85pc-86pc of primary, and as less than satisfactory in about 3pc of cases.

At post-primary levels, teaching and learning was found of a high standard overall, and described as good or very good in 90pc-92pc of schools, and less than satisfactory in just over 1pc of inspections.

Generally they reported that there was a need for more active and collaborative learning activities, and greater use of assessment strategies to ensure pupils reflect on their own learning.

The report also raises issues about the system of voluntary boards of management in schools and say there is a need for a more effective and sustainable approach.

Mr Hislop said the inspections showed there were “many strengths in the Irish education system.”

Welcoming the report, Education Minister Norma Foley said the report set out the areas in which further initiatives and supports were required to effect improvements. She said data form these reports inform the department’s plans and would continue to do so.