Covid infection has spread in 70 of 4,000 Irish schools, health chiefs say

Covid infection has spread within 70 of the country’s 4,000 schools, health chiefs believe.

Public health teams have carried out risk assessments and recommended follow-up testing of close contacts in almost 600 schools where Covid was identified.

HSE Public Health Specialist Dr Abigail Collins said today that they believe that in 12.5pc of these cases - one in eight – there was spread of infection within the school setting.

The figure of 70 – based on data from seven of the eight Public Health departments - amounts to less than 2pc of all schools, over the eight weeks since term started.

The level of spread is much lower than in other congregated settings.

She said where they believed there was transmission of infection within a school, on average it led to three other cases, a much lower level of onward spread than, for instance in nursing homes.

“We have not seen any very large numbers, e.g. hundreds of students. It has been very contained” she said.

Speaking at a HSE briefing Dr Collins also said that there were fewer than five schools where the HSE felt it necessary to close the facility because of an outbreak.

Where more than one case is confirmed in a school community, the HSE believes it is more likely that the multiple infections have come in from the community.

Dr Collins said while the HSE had conducted a Public Health Risk Assessment (PHRA) in 15pc of the country’s 4,000 schools, it meant that were 85pc that had not been disrupted by Covid at all.

Arising from school cases about 15,000 ‘close contacts’ have been tested, with 384 Covid positive results, an overall detection rate of 2.5pc.

Almost nine in ten - 86pc - of those tested as close contacts were students and 14pc were staff.

The positivity rate varies slightly between the sectors with 2pc at post-primary, 2.7pc at primary and 3.3pc in special education settings, much lower than the 10pc in the wider community.

The HSE conducts a PHRA when a Covid case is identified in a school community and decides what follow up action is needed, such as who needs to be traced and excluded from the school pending a test

Differences in the follow up action from what may appear to be similar situations has caused some confusion among school communities, with some wondering why, in one case, a “pod” of pupils may be asked to stay at home while in another an entire class might be excluded from school.

At today’s briefing, Dr Collins gave examples of how what happens next depends on the circumstances of each case.

She said in conducting their risk assessments, they gather and blend information from a range of sources, including “soft information” on what is happening in wider community that might have an impact on the school. They may also have corroborating information from another cluster.

Dr Collins said it was important to know that not everybody who has a confirmed case of Covid-19 from within a school community has been within an educational facility within the infection time period.

“If that is the case then we don’t need to do a risk assessment and it won’t be routinely done for every single school who are aware of case of Covid-19,” she said, but added that most cases did involve a person being in the school within the infection period.

Dr Collins conceded it was hard to be black and white about where transmission occurred and ultimately it was down to a judgement call based on information they amass

She said people were part of communities and socialised outside school, and it could be difficult to know whether it spread between two people sitting at a desk or watching a movie together.

Online Editors