Covid falls among five to 12-year-olds since antigen testing and masks introduced in primary schools

Covid incidence among five to 12-year-olds has fallen sharply since antigen testing and masks were introduced to primary schools.

Last week was the first since the middle of October that the level of infection among primary pupils dropped, according to Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) latest figures.

The HPSC data show 5,752 confirmed cases among primary-aged children in the week up to Saturday December 11.

That’s down from 7,359 the previous week when incidence in that age group hit its highest level to date.

On the Monday of that week, antigen testing was rolled out for primary school close contacts in a bid to curb the spread.

That was followed in the middle of the week with a requirement for pupils from third class up to wear masks, except where an exemption was granted.

While the number Covid cases in the population last week was lower than the week before, it is significant that the proportion of those who were aged fie to 12 was also down, from 21.5pc to 19.5pc.

The figures suggest that the antigen testing and mask wearing initiatives have had a positive impact.

Since Monday November 29, antigen tests have been offered to primary school children if there is a confirmed case of Covid in their classroom pod or if there are two or more confirmed cases in different pods in their class within seven days.

While asymptomatic school close contacts can continue to attend school, they are asked to take five tests over three days and not to turn up if they develop symptoms or test positive.

There has been overwhelming compliance with the requirement for pupils from third class up to wear masks.

After the return to school in early September, Covid incidence increased among five to 12-year-olds and then, towards the end of the month, started to drop, reflecting lower rates in the community,

However, by the middle of October, as cases started to spiral generally, incidence among five to 12 year-olds particularly, started to increase and continued on an upward trajectory for an unbroken eight weeks.

In the first three weeks of September, the rate of infection among five to 12-year-olds increased from 266.1/100,000 in week 35 to 402.1/100,000.

Meanwhile, there were 37 Covid outbreaks associated with schools last week, up from 30 the week before.

An outbreak is there two or more cases are identified in a setting, but it does not necessarily mean that transmission occurred there.