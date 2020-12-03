Covid-19 outbreaks in schools down to 12 last week

Infection is more likely to be brought into schools from the community (stock photo)

The number of Covid outbreaks in schools dropped to 12 last week, according to latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

An outbreak is where two or more cases are reported in a setting, although it does not mean that infection was transmitted on the site.

Public health experts say that, generally, infection is more likely to be brought into schools from the community.

The figure of 12, for the week ending November 28, is down from 46 a week at the height of the surge in infections before the recent lockdown.

Overall, mass testing for Covid-19 was undertaken at 115 primary and post-primary schools and special education facilities last week, according to separate HSE figures

Of the 2,178 students and staff who were tested, 38 showed a positive result, a detection rate of 1.7pc .

Meanwhile, testing was also carried out at 21 childcare facilities last week and, of the 268 people tested, eight, (3pc) proved positive.

Online Editors