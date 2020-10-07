Cost of school bus scheme to soar by up to €135m after cutting passenger capacity by 50pc

The cost of running school buses will rise by €87m-€135m in the current academic year as a result of cutting passenger capacity by 50pc.

The service, which normally carries more than 120,000 primary and post-primary school pupils, already costs €219m a year.

But, on the advice of the public health advisory body, Nphet, strict distancing rules must apply to second-level, in line with arrangements on public transport.

The Nphet recommendation for primary school pupils was that they should distance where possible.

Last year, the 100million kilometres a year service operated about 5,000 vehicles, a mix of buses and taxis, the latter often used for children with special educational needs, of which 14,200 use the scheme.

But an additional 1,600 buses and drivers and 650 more school bus escorts are needed to meet the Nphet requirements for post-primary pupils.

In reply to a parliamentary question, Education Minister Norma Foley said that the cost of that in a full year is estimated at €87m-€135m.

Ms Foley said the Government agreed last week to provide the funding to ensure implementation of the measures required for the operation of school transport for post-primary pupils.

When the school year started only about 20pc of services were operating at 50pc and Bus Éireann is working to boost capacity by contracting more vehicles and recruiting drivers.

Ms Foley said her Department had been engaging with Bus Éireann on the logistics involved with the rolling implementation of measures on post-primary services as required to provide physical distancing.

Parents of second-level pupils who can’t take up their place on the school bus because of social distancing rules qualify for a payment of up to €5.10 a day to support for alternative travel arrangements.

The concession extends to driving their children to school themselves and claiming a petrol allowance.

The payment applies only to students who are eligible for a seat on school transport and not those who get a concessionary place if there is spare capacity.

Parents will have to meet the costs upfront and will be reimbursed at the end of the school year following receipt of relevant documentation confirming the number of days of school attended in the 2020/21 year.

