Coronavirus: UL rapid innovation unit living up to name as they produce PPE for frontline health staff

A Rapid Innovation Unit at the University of Limerick is living up to its name by designing solutions to three critical challenges facing hospital doctors fighting Covid-19 in less than two weeks.

The quick thinking, twinned with the speedy manufacturing turn-around, will help to protect the health of front line staff and increase treatment capacities in the hospital system.

One result their efforts is the mass production of protective face visors for HSE front-line staff, with the design and capacity created to manufacture 5,000 a day to meet local needs.

The first batch of visors was warmly received by the team at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) today and a further 3,000-4,000 will be distributed tomorrow.

The UL research team, led by specialists in product design, has also produced a shield to protect anaesthesiologists during patient intubation for ventilation.

The shield, of which 24 have been manufactured, takes the form of a perspex cage that can be placed over the patient’s head and neck area as an added safeguard for anaesthesiologists as they work on the patient.

The trio of ideas is completed with the design of a part for ventilators, which will undergo a clinical trial.

The Rapid Innovation Unit turned its attention to challenges presented by Covid-19 following a request from Professor Paul Burke, Chief Academic Officer at UL Hospitals Group and Vice Dean of Health Sciences at UL.

The collaboration between the Rapid Innovation Unit and the consultants was facilitated by the Health Sciences Academy, a partnership between UL, the UL Hospitals Group and the Mid-West Community Healthcare Organisation

Professor Leonard O’Sullivan, of UL’s School of Design and the Health Research Institute based at UL, said there had been “a phenomenal collaborative effort to deliver these solutions in a very short timeframe.

“We went to the coalface to establish what the critical needs were and we delivered solutions. This had to be done as quickly as possible., He said the local industry partners, Total Plastic Solutions, Werner Plastics, Abbey Moulding and Duggan Systems, worked tirelessly to meet the volume production requests.

He said there was a team of three consultants and three designers involved in daily brainstorming and design review meetings, “which is something you don’t have except in a critical situations”.

Prof O’Sullivan paid particular tribute to brothers Aidan and Kevin O’Sullivan, research fellows at UL, who had “pulled out all the stops to lead the team to deliver these rapid response solutions”.

He said the normal production time on a project like this would take months, but it was done in only nine days, thanks to local companies working very intensively together enabling capacity to manufacture up to 5,000 visors a day.

Mr Tony Moloney, Consultant Vascular Surgeon, UL Hospitals Group, said it was only on March 26 that the scientists and clinicians who form the Rapid Innovation Unit met for the first time on this and all their work had been done remotely in keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines.

“The Limerick companies involved have also been on those conference calls, out-of-hours and seven days a week, and I’m told what would normally take months from concept to production has been completed in a matter of days.

“These are products that will protect healthcare workers and ensure they are there for their patients at this time,” he said.

The unit is part of the world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) CONFIRM centre, hosted by UL, where researchers develop health technology innovations in collaboration with University Hospital Limerick..

