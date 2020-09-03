Coronavirus Ireland: Two Kerry schools send home pupils after confirmed Covid-19 case

TWO Kerry schools, one primary and one secondary, have sent home pupils following confirmed cases of COVID-19 at both schools

The confirmed cases, in the constituency of Education Minister Norma Foley, are located in the same area.



The principal of the secondary school in question confirmed that a pupil has been confirmed as having COVID-19. There is one other suspected case of COVID-19 in the school. The suspected case is also a pupil.



The pupils within the bubble of the confirmed case have been sent home, the principal confirmed.



The school has contacted the HSE and is liaising with them on any further course of action.



"Cleaning has been carried out," the principal said. "No further action is required at this point.



"The HSE will contact the families directly [in relation to school attendance by pupils in the coming days]."



A nearby primary school has sent home a senior class following a confirmed case in that class.



The school has taken all the necessary steps needed when dealing with a COVID-19 case. Affected parents have all been informed of the situation at the school, and a HSE Public Health team is assisting the school.



A school in Clare is also expected to remain closed for at least a week after a number of staff members were identified as close contacts of a person confirmed as having COVID-19. It also comes after two Dublin schools also sent home pupils.



The Department of Health confirmed a further 89 cases yesterday evening.

Kerry has had 329 cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online Editors