Coronavirus Ireland: Parents can send children to school if they are sneezing or have a runny nose, government advises

The Government has advised parents that it is okay to send their children to school if they are sneezing or have a runny nose.

As one million students prepare to go to school, new health advice has been issued to parents ahead of the reopening of classrooms across the country.

Parents have been told that it is “usually okay” to send kids to school or childcare if they do not have a temperature of 38 degrees celsius or more, do not have a cough and have not been in close contact with anyone who has coronavirus.

If a child only has nasal symptoms such as a runny nose or sneeze, parents should not keep children home from school.

However, if a child has a temperature above 38 degrees celsius, has a cough, had a loss or changed sense of taste or smell and shortness of breath, they should remain at home and see a GP as soon as possible.

“Most of the time, you do not need to phone your GP if a runny nose or sneezing are your child’s only symptoms. Talk to your pharmacist instead,” the advice states.

If a child has the coronavirus symptoms outlined above, parents will need to isolate their child and anyone who lives in the household will have to restrict their movements until a diagnosis has been made.

Parents are being urged to “make sure your child knows how to use a tissue to cover coughs or sneezes or to cough or sneeze into their elbow”.

The new advice will be sent out to homes from schools and will be published on the Department of Education’s website.

Previous advice stated that parents should not send a child to school or childcare if they displayed any flu-like symptoms at all.

Meanwhile, the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland has written to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly asking him to secure a meeting between the union and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) regarding the well-being of staff in the high-risk category.

The HPSC today refused the union’s request for a meeting.

ASTI said it is receiving a “significant number of calls” from teachers whose illnesses include chronic kidney disease, cancer and serious heart disease who are required to return to school.

