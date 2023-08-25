Controversial higher-level Leaving Cert maths paper was marked ‘on lenient end of normal range’

There were reports of some students in tears due to the difficulty of higher-level maths Paper 1. Photo: File image

Exam chiefs said marking of the Leaving Cert higher-level maths was “at the more lenient end of the normal range” although it is standing by its controversial Paper 1.

There was a storm of protest after Paper 1, with reports of students being reduced to tears by some of the questions and one principal, a former maths teacher, sending a “shame on you” message to the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

There is a large drop in the number of H1 grades in the subject, because grading has not returned to pre-Covid norms and there is a lot of fluctuation in results.

In a statement last night, the SEC said that, as in any year, commentary and correspondence on the exams was a normal part of the process.

“Following the sitting of Leaving Certificate higher-level mathematics examination on June 9, there was media commentary in relation to Paper 1 which suggested that the examination paper was too difficult”, it stated.

It also said that “some media commentary took a different perspective, reporting on the reasonableness of the paper given that it is higher-level mathematics”.

The statement added that, in addition to media coverage, the SEC received some correspondence raising similar concerns in relation to the paper.

“In line with our normal processes that apply each year, the correspondence received was brought to the attention of the chief examiner and considered in the refinement of the draft marking scheme,” it stated.

The SEC added that as part of the standard-setting process, a detailed analysis of candidate responses was undertaken at a number of stages over the course of the marking.

“This process resulted in a marking scheme that was at the more lenient end of the normal range,” it stated.

However the SEC also said “following consideration of all of the evidence, the SEC has concluded that there was no systemic issue with the Paper 1 at higher level in mathematics this year”.

It stated that many of the questions commented on as being unusual or abstract were answered well by candidates in comparison to their answering of other questions that did not attract any such comment.

“This is not to undermine the views expressed about the level of difficulty of the paper but the SEC must base its decisions on the evidence available in the quality of engagement and answering in the candidates’ scripts and the expert views of the senior examining team,” it said.

It also stressed that in relation to all subjects, the results are not comparable to last year or preceding years. This is because of pandemic-related adjustments to assessment.

