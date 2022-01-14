Construction industry challenges students to design their dream green home and community of the future

The team from Castleisland Community College which won the first CIF Design A Home Competition in 2020/21

A new competition will test students’ design skills and also challenge them explore responsible construction that takes account of global issues such as climate change and the need to use sustainable building materials.

It won’t be only about channelling the inner architect to create a grand design for a dream house, but to come up with a residential development, either houses or apartments, urban or rural, for their community.

With an average of 33,000 housing units a year needed in Ireland until the 2030, there is plenty of scope for imaginative schemes that have a positive impact on the environment.

That’s about 50pc more homes than are currently being built, and ensuring they tick all the “green” boxes makes for an even more interesting challenge.

The Build the Future – Schools Challenge also aims inspire students to consider careers in the planning and construction sector and effectively become part of the solution to meeting future housing needs.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) is behind the initiative and CIF director general Tom Parlon said 27,500 additional workers were required to address national house building targets over the next decade.

There are shortages at the moment and skills are needed right across the board from bricklayers, plasters, carpenters, plumbers and electricians to production managers, architects and planners.

The competition was developed in collaboration with the Teachers’ Union of Ireland, the Techno Teachers Association Ireland, the Engineering Technology Teachers Association and the Institute of Guidance Counsellors. Estate agents Sherry Fitzgerald have also come on board as partners.

It invites teams of senior cycle students – the focus is Transition Year - to design a residential development to help address sustainability, climate change, solve the housing crisis and showcase innovation in construction.

Participants will have access to free Autodesk design software and a collaborative digital work environment to help pupils work together.

As well as drawing from their knowledge of various curricular subjects, students will have to tap into broader skills to produce a marketing plan for both traditional and social media, a written report and a video presentation.

Mr Parlon said that in the wake of the Cop 26 UN conference on climate change, and the huge awareness about the environment, he believes the competition “provides an opportunity for teenagers to think big and think about addressing the challenges that we know they take very seriously.”

He said they wanted students to realise that they can make a difference and to connect purpose with passion.

“We know that they care and this is their future. This is about designing a house that they would they be buying themselves and 15 years 10 or 15 or 20 years’ time,” he said.

It was, he said, about “marrying young people’s concerns about homelessness, climate change and inclusivity with construction to demonstrate that a career can make a difference and have a real purpose.”

The competition is already attracting enthusiastic interest and the closing date for applications at www.cif.ie/cifchallenge is January 31.

Among the prizes for the winners will be an opportunity to showcase their project at the WorldSkills Ireland Live event in the RDS in March.