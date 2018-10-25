Construction company in school safety probe also involved in hospital building projects

The construction company which built 40 schools being assessed amid structural safety concerns was also involved in works carried out for number of other government contracts including hospitals.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed Western Building Systems had been contracted for works carried out in other areas outside of the education sector.

He said assessments are underway of those buildings and early indications have not caused concern.

"It’s being checked out, the initial indications from Beaumont and some of the health buildings is that they’re not affected," he said.

"But the truth is at the moment we don’t have all the answers," he added.

The Taoiseach has also confirmed there are two schools currently under construction by the company at present.

The Taoiseach made the comments at a visit to Tyrellstown Educate Together NS this morning, one of three schools that has closed amid safety concerns.

The adjoining St Luke’s National School has also closed while on Monday Ardgillan Community’s College closed 18 classrooms.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD with Principal Tim Stapleton Principal of Tyrrelstown Educate Together and Vivienne Bourke Principal of St Lukes NS visiting the schools this morning. Photo: Mark Condren

More than 1,200 students have been left without a school in Tyrellstown as a result.

"In some cases schools may have to close, in others it may still be possible for them to operate with internal bracing or for the ground floor to stay open with portacabins," the Taoiseach said.

"We need to use the next couple of days and the midterm break to find the answers and communicate them to parents of pupils and staff."

Up to 40 schools, constructed by the Tyrone-based Western Building Systems (WBS) between 2003 and 2015, are to be inspected.

The Taoiseach said there was huge concerns among parents and staff at schools affected by closures but the aim was to have them accommodated at an alternative location following the mid-term break.

