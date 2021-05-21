Connacht-Ulster technological university is a step closer

A Connacht-Ulster university is a step closer after three institutes of technology (IT) submitted a formal application to be become a technological university (TU).

Galway Mayo IT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT are merging to create the new institution with eight campuses across four counties and also encompassing enterprise centres in Co Leitrim.

It is expected to be one of three new TUs to be established next year in a step-change in Ireland’s higher education landscape. It will bring the number of TUs to five.

Higher and Further Education Minister Simon Harris welcomed the application from the Connacht-Ulster Alliance (CUA). It will be reviewed by an international panel of experts, who will make a formal recommendation to the minister.

The three institutes currently offer 600 academic programmes to a student population of about 20,000. As well as undergraduate and postgraduate courses, in keeping with the TU mission, it will offer a broad range of other programmes supporting local enterprise.

Mr Harris said the new TU had the potential to further drive the development of higher education and regional growth in the west and north west with strong cross-border links.

The presidents of the three institutes, Dr Orla Flynn, Mr Paul Hannigan and Dr Brendan McCormack, said it would be of critical importance to the region’s future prosperity, offering academic depth to attract, educate, nurture and retain talent in the west, north-west and cross-border region.

They said the new university would be a leader in the provision of apprenticeship, part-time, full-time, campus- and work-based modes of learning.

The business organisation, Ibec, said it represented an opportunity for growth and balanced regional development and supported the realisation of the ambitious target to grow Galway by at least 50pc to 2040.

All going according to plan, it is expected that the new TU in the west and north west will be formally launched in January, along with two more.

Applications for a TU in the south east, involving IT Carlow and Waterford IT, and another in the midlands and south west , involving Athlone IT and Limerick IT are also being considered.

Technological University Dublin was established in 2019 and the Munster Technological University (MTU) launched this year.