Confusion marks beginning of return to school after 152 pupils gather in hall for assembly

St Leo’s College Carlow first day back for first year students. Student Jasmine Pina (12) who started her second level education . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Confusion marked the beginning of the return to school today after 152 pupils gathered in a hall for assembly.

Incoming first year students at St Leo’s College, Carlow started the day with a socially-distanced prayer service, each seated a metre part in the hall.

Principal Niamh Broderick welcomed the pupils, including her own daughter Laura (13) to the school, which has introduced strict health measures, including the wearing of face masks and staggered lunch breaks

But images of the morning service sparked controversy with Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) President Ann Piggott telling RTE News at One that it was “unwise and ill advised” to hold such assemblies.

Ms Piggott said that in the community “we are being told no more than 15 people can gather outside and six inside. It would be better if assembles happened in small numbers, not in large gatherings.”

Ms Broderick said they had followed Department guidelines and everything was done properly and safely.

The school closed at 12.30pm for its first day back since March 10 and Ms Broderick said “the feedback from the students and parents was fantastic.

“We are doing the best we can. It’s great to see the children and the staffs are all so happy to be back.

“It’s just a shame we couldn’t see the children’s smiling faces.”

Ms Broderick said the ethos of being a Catholic school, which promotes the “ethic of care and well being”, was fundamental, more than ever.

But from now on, there will be staggered lunch breaks, minimised movement of students, classrooms assigned to one class, a one way system in and out and hand sanitisers in every classroom and in the corridors.

“It’s about rethinking everything we did before,” Ms Broderick said.

“We have advised students to minimise what they bring into school.

“A school needs copy books and students need to use pens but we are issuing advice round not sharing items.

“We are asking students to sanitise their own spaces, to sanitise on entry into each room and building.

“Lunch times are also staggered. We have a canteen offering a more limited menu but we are also encouraging children to eat outdoors, where possible.”

A protective ‘barrier’ has been put in place to restrict parental visits unless authorised by Ms Broderick.

And children are receiving Covid-19 training. Ms Broderick said: “It will take time to train them but they were all so well behaved today.

“However, it is the nature of girls to greet o one another, so we are really teaching how to maintain social distance and how to move around school in this new normal.”

Classrooms are being ventilated to add extra safety for children.

Six year students will return on Thursday and Friday for the induction day the first years have just experienced.

All classes will return to normal next week. “Everyone complied, the children were all really superb,” Ms Broderick said.

“For everyone there was of course a level of nerves and anxiety but once everyone came back and saw the measures we have put in place, everyone feels reassured now.

“I am really happy to be back, I couldn't wait to get back after so long and I’m just delighted to see all the green uniforms, which looked absolutely perfect.”

Mother Patricia Pina, 38, sent her daughter; Jasmine 12 to St Leo’s and said she felt “much more confident” after doing so.

“It was difficult going to a new school in normal circumstances but Jasmine had a lovely day.

“I was worried and I was sure I was the only parent crying today but its all fine now. She is happy and feels safe, so I feel relieved. Jasmine loves school and children need to be back together, to learn together.”

Cleopatra Rammusi, 39, who works as a carer, also sent her daughter Nthati, 12, to St Leo’s and said she felt comforted by the school giving parents detailed information beforehand.

“It went well and Nthani enjoyed her day. She bought her own masks this morning.

“She is used to wearing masks but in a class setting it was kind of weird but she’s used to wearing it so she was happy to be in school with a mask. Most of her friends were there and she made new friends.

“I don’t think parents and kids should worry. There’s different opinions but if you can let your child do a sport; why not send them back to school in a more controlled environment?

“I know the numbers will probably spike in some schools but we have to try to do our best to help our kids, as it’s their education.

“Children need their routine and they need to be with each other as no good can come from children being isolated.”

The mother said she would like to see the Government roll out support for any parents who must take time off with children who fall sick during the pandemic.

