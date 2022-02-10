Concern that not enough girls pursuing STEM careers

There are still not enough girls in Ireland pursuing study and careers in STEM, it has been warned, as more initiatives are rolled out to boost interest.

STEM stands for science, technology engineering and maths, essential skill areas for an increasing variety of careers.

But significant numbers of parents and students don’t understand what is meant by STEM subjects, according to new research.

There is a particular worry that girls lag behind boys in taking up STEM study and work opportunities, despite an increased focus on women in STEM and STEM education in recent years.

Only six in ten (59pc) of Irish people reported that they understood the term STEM subjects in recent research for Accenture Ireland, a leading management consultancy.

The figure was highest for 18-24-year-olds (71pc) and for parents of under 18-year-olds (72pc), but it still leaves almost one in three in those groups not understanding the term. Girls were also less familiar with the phrase than boys.

Accenture Ireland managing director Paula Neary said the research highlighted continuing disparity between young women and young men when it came to their future careers.

Only 29pc of those surveyed felt that students are given enough information about potential future careers while they are in schools, but females are less likely to think so - 20pc versus 39pc males.

The research also found that 30pc of adults didn’t have a role model who helped them when growing up, such as by giving in them a different perspective or offering career guidance, although that figure was lower for younger age groups.

Females were significantly more likely to report that they didn’t have such a role model.

In response to the findings, Accenture has collaborated with Scoilnet, the Department of Education portal for teachers and schools, to promote a variety of STEM classroom resources aimed particularly at girls.

The Women on Walls STEM Hub includes experiments, project work, and profiles of the female STEM leaders featured in Accenture’s Women on Walls campaign, which aims to increase the visibility of female leaders to inspire future generations.

The importance of role models was also the focus of another event to mark United Nation’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the I Wish 2022 STEM Showcase.

I Wish is an Irish initiative with a global reach and the event had a virtual audience of more 17,000 teenage girls Ireland and across the globe to listen to more than 70 influential STEM leaders

I Wish co-founder Caroline O’ Driscoll, who is technology media & telecommunications tax leader at Deloitte North and South Europe, said it was critical for girls to have access to role models when choosing to pursue a career in STEM.

“If they can see it, they can be it. Worryingly, only 25pc of STEM jobs in Ireland are currently held by females.

“It has never been more crucial to engage girls in STEM, as while the past two years has accelerated science and technological discovery, it has also exacerbated the gender divide, with women now at real risk of being excluded from the jobs of the future. Our mission is to ensure that every girl gets her chance to take her place at the table."