Concern Leaving Cert results could be delayed amid ‘growing lack of certainty’ around dates

Pressure is mounting for dates for the release of Leaving Cert results and CAO offers, which follow a few days later.

The Technological Higher Education Association (THEA), representing the new technological universities, are “growing increasingly concerned at the lack of certainty”.

In a letter today to Education Minister Norma Foley THEA said the impact on students facing into Leaving Certificate exams and for colleges attempting to plan for the new academic year was “significant”.

“We ask that a decision is forthcoming so that the planning process for all concerned, intending students and academic institutions, can commence without delay”, the letter added.

The results will be delayed because of the second sitting of the Leaving Cert in July and the work that will have to be done to ensure that the overall grade profile is no lower than 2021.

The second sitting is to facilitate students who contract Covid or who cannot do the June exams for other exceptional reasons, such as bereavement.

Ms Foley has also guaranteed the class of 2022 that 2021-level grade inflation will be built into the final results, which will require additional work after the marking is completed.

That is to ensure that this year’s school-leaving CAO applicants are not at a disadvantage vis-a-vis the class of 2021, whose grades were, on average, 60 points higher than for students in 2019.

For Covid-related reasons, Leaving Cert results in 2021 and 2021 relied on estimated marks from teachers, which led to a huge jump in grades.

Because of the exceptional circumstances, the 2020 and 2021 results and CAO offers were also later than usual, causing difficulties for college calendars and for students seeking accommodation

THEA said while it understood the reasons for the delay, “the sense is that the fullest ramifications and the possible unintended consequences are not fully appreciated in the system”.

The letter was signed by THEA chief executive Dr Joseph Ryan and the chair of the THEA council of registrars Dr Sheila Flanagan.

They said they were facing further uncertainty with consequent difficulty in planning, and there are also consequences for students.

“Delayed results imply delayed entry into higher education and the necessity to run dual timetables for returning and new entry students.

“This presents quality assurance issues in relation to a shorter semester for first years, examination pressures, and the late publication of timetables for all students”.

THEA added that late induction for first years limited the opportunities for peer interaction with existing students who have returned to class.

The Department of Education could provide no indication as to when the date for the results would be announced.

It said the State Examinations Commission (SEC) was continuing to work with education stakeholders “to provide further updates regarding the date for the 2022 Leaving Certificate results”