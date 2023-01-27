Concern for international students due to ‘sudden closure’ of Galway language school

ICOS said it was made aware of the closure earlier today. Stock image

Concerns have been raised for Galway based international students following the announcement that one of the city’s main language schools has closed.

The Irish Council for International Students (ICOS) said it is “deeply concerned” about the “sudden closure” of International House Galway (IHG).

IHG is part of International House which is described on the company’s website as a “global network of language and teacher training centres in more than 50 countries”.

The centre offers courses in English and teaching English as a foreign language (CELTA), as well as mini-stay and summer programmes.

ICOS Executive Director, Laura Harmon, said the sudden closure is a particularly troubling as “the school was still advertising courses on their social media as late as two weeks ago”.

Ms Harmon said the closure was confirmed to her by the Department of Justice’ International Education Providers division, which said IHG announced that it is going into “liquidation”.

She was told that IHG staff and its insurance providers have been fielding calls from affected students since yesterday and work is underway to relocate those who are due to start courses in February.

Ms Harmon was informed that impacted students have been told which schools they will be relocated to and students will begin in the new schools next week, with roughly half starting on Monday.

“However, questions remain over what will happen to students who have paid money to the school, but have yet to arrive in Ireland,” Ms Harmon said.

"While ICOS welcomes the assurances that enrolled students will be re-located to a new school, we are concerned that learners who have paid money to the International House, and have yet to arrive, will lose out financially.”

Ms Harmon said ICOS is calling on the government to “urgently implement” the International Education Mark (IEM) and to ensure that all measures are taken to “safeguard international students’ investment in their education”, including mandatory use of "escrow accounts”.

An escrow account is a segregated account opened by a third party for the purposes of holding cash on behalf of two or more contracting parties until certain agreed contractual conditions for release of the funds have been met.

Ms Harmon said ICOS has been contacted by one affected student who paid money to IHG.

“Unfortunately, their visa was refused, and now they are looking for a refund. We advise any student impacted by the closure to contact us,” she added.

Independent.ie contacted International House Galway for comment.

Many international students who attend language schools have a Stamp 2 permission on their visa. The Stamp 2 permission allows them to work up to 20 hours a week while they are studying in Ireland. During the months of June, July, August and September and from 15 December to 15 January students may work up to 40 hours per week.

It’s estimated that up to 100,000 Stamp 2 permission holders are currently living in Ireland.