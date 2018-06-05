Completion of two new post-primary schools in Mayooth, Co Kildare will be delayed following the liquidation of the Sammon Group.

Completion of two new post-primary schools in Mayooth, Co Kildare will be delayed following the liquidation of the Sammon Group.

Completion of two new post-primary schools in Kildare to be delayed following Salmon Group liquidation

Maynooth Education Campus – to include two 1,000 pupil schools - was due to open in 2019, but as a result of the liquidation, the project will have to be retendered.

Work on the campus, which had a projected cost of €30m, started last year, as part of a bundle of five Public Private Partnership (PPP) education building projects. Some schools in the bundle, which are almost complete, are expected to be able to open in September, as the tender process to identify a replacement contractor to finish the work and for facilities management is at an advanced stage.

Education Minister Richard Bruton said the schools which were closest to completion “remain best positioned to be finished for September and all efforts are being made to achieve this.” He added that the Department was also working with the school authorities on any necessary contingency arrangements for September

Sammon has expressed “immense sadness” at the appointment of the liquidator . Apart from the PPP bundle, which also covered sites in Wexford, Bray, Carlow and Kells, Sammon was also involved in other school projects.

Mr Bruton expressed regret that it had not been possible to secure the survival of Sammon Contracting Ireland Ltd as a growing concern. He said it would come as a particular blow to employees of the company and to its sub-contractors.

The minister has requested his Department to provide him with a critical path for the completion of the Maynooth campus project “and to consider how each stage in that critical path can be delivered as quickly as possible – while also ensuring that the quality and integrity of the project is fully protected.”

Online Editors