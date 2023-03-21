Colleges move to tackle threat posed by students using ChatGPT to pass work off as their own

Third-level colleges are moving rapidly to tackle the threat posed to student learning and academic integrity by artificial intelligence (AI) software, such as ChatGPT.

The arrival of the ChatGPT chatbot last November sent shockwaves through higher education. An even more powerful version, GPT-4, launched last week.

But there is an acceptance that AI is a legitimate tool if used properly and, rather than going down the route of bans and sanctions, student assessment practices must adapt.

ChatGPT is one of a number of similar AI programmes, but it is the one that has caused most alarm in education, in Ireland and internationally.

It differs from plagiarism – that can be detected with software now routinely used by academics

It offers generative artificial intelligence (GAI), which allows students to submit questions which it will respond to with fluent answers, although they may not always be accurate.

Read More

GAI can produce anything from a correct response to a multiple-choice question, to an essay, to the worked-out solution to a maths problem, to a PowerPoint presentation to computer coding.

It can translate, summarise, analyse, complete partial sentences and generate creative writing pieces such as poetry – and its capabilities will continue to grow.

It differs from plagiarism, where a student presents previously published work as their own: that can be detected with software such as Turnitin, now routinely used by academics.

It is not as easy to identify what has been generated through GAI and the danger is that students submitting assignments may pass GAI text off as their own.

AI technologies can be legitimately used, and even encouraged, in research and learning, including in the completion of assignments, presenting colleges with the challenge of distinguishing between appropriate and inappropriate use.

Expand Close Dr Monica Ward, Dean of Teaching at Learning at DCU. Photo: Kyran O’Brien / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Monica Ward, Dean of Teaching at Learning at DCU. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

The academic standards watchdog, Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) has been closely following developments, and through its National Academic Integrity Network (NAIN) it is providing guidance on how teaching, learning and assessment practices will have to change.

Among the suggestions are designing assessments with a focus on specific application of knowledge and advising students that they may have to verbally present and defend their work.

University of Galway is the first to appoint an Academic Integrity Officer

QQI stresses the importance of clear communication with students under what circumstances the use of AI and other tools would be considered a threat to academic integrity.

QQI and NAIN will co-host a series of webinars with international experts on AI next week.

Meanwhile, colleges have been redrafting academic integrity policies, and creating awareness among staff and students.

New posts to support standards are also being created across the sector, through specific state funding.

University of Galway is the first to appoint an Academic Integrity Officer, Dr Justin Tonra. He will be supported by an additional post and a network of academic integrity advisers across the university

Dr Iain Mac Labhrainn, Director of the Centre for Excellence in Learning and Teaching at University of Galway, said the situation “is moving very fast”.

But Dr Mac Labhrainn said ChatGPT had its limitations and people may misunderstand what it can and cannot do.

“It will respond to any prompt in a confident style, but whether it is factually correct is another matter. It writes fairly fluently and quite convincingly, but it is also capable of making up content or facts.”

But he notes the learning opportunities presented by AI technologies and how they can be used constructively. If students are using a tool such as ChatGPT they should be asked to explain how they are using it, he said.

“Obviously, the issue is, there are people who may naively think they can use it for an assignment and submit that, rather than as a wider tool to assist learning,” he said.

Students would be going out into workplaces using AI, so it was important higher education helped them develop the skills to use it

Dr Perry Share, Head of Student Success at Atlantic Technological University, said the institution was issuing new advice to students “to act ethically, discuss any use of AI with lecturers and to make it clear when they are using any of these tools”.

“That’s about as far as we can go” he said.

He said while it could be used in a constructive way, it was challenging for staff who were not used to teaching that way and there would have to be investment and training.

Dr Monica Ward, Dean of Teaching at Learning at Dublin City University ( DCU) said universities had to continuously rethink their assessment practices, particularly since Covid, looking at ways to improve them and make them more authentic.

“This might be the nudge that moves people along in that direction,” she said.

She said students would be going out into workplaces using AI and it was important that higher education helped them to develop the skills to use it.

She said that in staff’s engagement with students on the matter at DCU, students were keen to ensure there was a level playing field and that everyone signed up to academic integrity. ​