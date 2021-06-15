Colleges get green light to reopen with large-scale lectures to resume from September 

LARGE-SCALE lectures are set to resume as the Government gives the green light for the reopening of college campuses in September.

After more than a year of online learning, all students in higher and further education will be back on site in the autumn.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan has told Minister Simon Harris that colleges can prepare for the resumption of maximum attendances, including large-scale lectures.

Today’s Cabinet meeting is expected to sign off on an overarching plan for the safe reopening of campuses, although a lot of detail has yet to be worked out.

The ongoing roll-out of the vaccination programme is key to maximum reopening, with most third-level students, expected to be inoculated by September.

The ambition is for almost full-scale, on-site activities, although overall numbers attending at any given time would continue to be moderated, using timetabling.

The findings of a major pilot study on Covid screening, starting this week, will also decide what role, if any, rapid testing, such as antigen, may play in the safe return. The study, of up to 20,000 students and staff, is being conducted by four universities. It will trial a number of different saliva and nasal swab tests over eight weeks, to see which would work best, if a decision was taken to roll out such a programme.

Reopening will be a huge relief for about 200,000 higher education students, and about the same number in further education and training, as well as those in the Youthreach service.

The first years of 2020/21 have been particularly hard hit and, overwhelmingly, have made the transition from school without setting foot on campus.

While public health considerations may not allow for large lecture halls to be filled to capacity, colleges have been asked to report back next month on how far they can go in that regard.

It will vary from college to college, but in their planning, they have been asked to consider matters such as modifications to ventilation. Colleges will continue to offer online teaching as necessary and would be expected to take on board a strong desire among students to continue to have recorded lectures available.

At minimum, campuses will reopen for teaching in laboratories, classrooms, smaller lectures, tutorials and research.

Libraries will also be open and canteens, sports facilities, clubs and societies and bars can return in line with public health advice.

According to the plan, the sustained return of all these activities is achievable within current public health guidelines and with appropriate protective measures in place.

However, it notes that the provision of larger scale lectures is achievable only in a very different public health environment.

But it expresses the hope that, with the benefit of mass vaccination, this environment is achievable in autumn 2021.

The Government is committing €80m-€100m to support the reopening, which includes funding or free laptops and more mental health supports for students.

The framework has been shaped by a working group involving Mr Harris and his officials and representatives of the higher and further education sectors, in close consultation with Public Health.

While maximum return is envisaged, there will be provision for students and staff who are at risk to be supported through a continuation of remote working and learning.

The flexibility that online/blended learning provides is also acknowledged and the plan says it is important that the development and experience in relation to these forms of education provision in this sector is not lost. Looking to the future, it adds that further research and analysis will be undertaken on this issue with a view to developing policy in this area.

While the ambition is for maximum return, the plan cautions that contingency planning is necessary.

Between now and the autumn, it will be reviewed monthly by the Covid-19 tertiary education system steering group and monthly progress reports will be provided to Government.

The importance of reopening is stressed, particularly for vulnerable learners for whom the plan acknowledges, prolonged online provision has had particularly negative impacts. This is especially in relation to their mental health and wellbeing, it states.

It also refers to the adverse impact on the capacity of institutions to conduct research activities – due to social distancing requirements, operational capacity for research has been reduced to 25pc of normal levels.

There have also been particular challenges with addressing a backlog in craft apprenticeships, with over 9,000 apprentices awaiting training.

Colleges have also been urged, where possible, to develop student accommodation offerings that align with the approach to timetabling.