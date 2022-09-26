Third-level fees are to be cut by €1,000 this year and significantly reduced on a permanent basis over the coming years under a major Budget boost for students.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has secured a multimillion euro Budget package for students and their families which will ease the financial burden of going to college this year and over the coming years.

This includes funding to reduce college fees by €1,000 for all students this year and means no one will pay more than €2,000 to attend third level education for the coming term.

Meanwhile, all student grant recipients will get a double payment this year while those studying for PHDs will get a once off cost of living payment before Christmas.

However, the minister also struck a deal that will see a long term reduction of college fees based on a family’s household income.

Under the new plan, any family earning under €100,000 will see a permanent reduction of €500 in fees – meaning students will pay €2,500 a year to attend families.

While families earning €62,000 a year will pay no more than €1500 in fees due to changes in student grant rules.

Minister Harris has faced opposition within in Government to his plans to reduce student fees. It is the first reduction in college fees in decades.