Cocaine overtakes ecstasy as second most popular illegal drug among college students

COCAINE has replaced ecstasy as the second most popular drug of abuse by Irish third-level students.

The revelation came in a hard-hitting new report on the prevalence of drug use amongst Irish college students where more than 50pc of those surveyed admitting having used drugs at some point in their lives.

A Drug Use in Higher Education Institutions (DUHEI) study analysed more than 11,500 responses from students across a total of 21 Irish higher education institutions in a bid to give an accurate picture of the scale of drug use in Ireland amongst students.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the information was critical to informing Ireland's approach to drug use and the serious health consequences posed.

The DUHEI study involved some stark findings.

Of the 11,500 responses received, more than half of the students involved reported using an illegal drug.

Around one third admitted such drug use within the previous 12 months.

Over half of students surveyed said they felt that drug use was now a normal part of third-level student life.

However, more than half of those surveyed admitted that drug use had a somewhat or a very negative impact on their student life.

The Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on drug use with one in three students saying they had decreased their drug usage during the pandemic for various reasons.

Only a small minority said their drug use had increased over the first 12 months of the pandemic.

The study also revealed that current drug use was more prevalent amongst male students (25pc) compared to female students (16pc).

It further indicated that those who admitted using drugs acknowledged that their drug use peaked in their final two years in college.

The most commonly used drugs in Irish colleges and universities are cannabis (52pc); cocaine (25pc); ecstasy (23pc); ketamine (16pc); magic mushrooms (12pc); amphetamines (9pc) and new psychoactive substances (8pc).

Across almost all drug types, the age of first use was between 19 and 21.

In contrast, the age of first use for cannabis was much younger at 16 to 18 years.

Minister Harris admitted there were some stark findings in the study.

"It helps understand the prevalence of drug use and the range of drugs being used by our students as well as detailing the impacts and effects, including harms caused by drug use in our student population," he said.

"This data is vital to map the extent of the issue and will help us to develop appropriate responses and monitor trends in drug use in higher education over the coming years.”

University College Cork (UCC) student health director and DUHEI lead, Dr Michael Byrne, said it was a very important survey.

"Most students in higher education in Ireland do not take drugs regularly but a significant proportion do," he said.

"If we are to work with our students and our institutions to address this issue, it is vital that we understand the reasons why our students choose to take drugs, or indeed choose not to take drugs; and to base our actions on data and evidence.

"These data will help inform policy and plans in this area for years to come."

Union of Students in Ireland (USI) vice president for welfare Somhairle Brennan said drug harm reduction strategies were vital.

“The findings of this report show how normalised drug culture has become in the student community, and therefore highlights the need for tailored supports directed specifically at students who use drugs,” she said.

“USI strongly supports the inclusion of drug harm reduction strategies and believes this should be an integral part of the supports provided.

“This report gives us a clear insight into drug use by students and enables us to shape proper supports based on need, and so we thank every student that shared their experiences for this research.”