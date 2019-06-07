Education Minister Joe McHugh says social media platforms should close down accounts of people who threatened comedian Aoife Dooley online, after an article she wrote turned up on a Junior Cert English paper.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says social media platforms should close down accounts of people who threatened comedian Aoife Dooley online, after an article she wrote turned up on a Junior Cert English paper.

Close down social media accounts of those who threatened comedian over article, Education Minister says

The Dubliner said she was overwhelmed after receiving “hundreds of messages” including rape threats, bomb threats and even threats to cut off her legs.

The minister said that the social media companies “have a responsibility and a duty. They have a way of finding out exactly who makes these comments and what comments are made.”

He said they had “the duty to close down accounts and they have the power to do that. There has to be a very firm focus on the companies, and not just to take down this material but to bar those account holder from contributing.

"The owners of these sites have a lot of very smart people working for them and they have algorithms to figure out which account holders are making this commentary."

Mr McHugh said the position Ms Dooley found herself in was “horrible” and it highlighted how exposed people were online.

Read more:

Online Editors