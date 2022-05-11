| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Clear case of discrimination’: Mother’s anger as visually impaired Leaving Cert student will face 54-page maths paper

Cormac Walsh, 17, with his mother Eithne at their home in Arklow, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath. Expand

Close

Cormac Walsh, 17, with his mother Eithne at their home in Arklow, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Cormac Walsh, 17, with his mother Eithne at their home in Arklow, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Cormac Walsh, 17, with his mother Eithne at their home in Arklow, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Katherine Donnelly Email

A visually-impaired student who has done all his post-primary studies digitally has been told he must sit paper-based Leaving Cert exams.

For higher level maths, it would mean enlarging the exam paper to a point were it would amount to 54 pages, with some graphs and answer boxes cut in half.

Most Watched

Privacy