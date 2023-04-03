Class acts: Primary pupils turned entrepreneurs rack up €3m in profits

Pupils from sixth class at Shellybanks Educate Together NS , Sandymount, Dublin, were credited with the Junior Entrepreneur Programme reaching the landmark of 100,000 classroom entrepreneurs.

Businesses created by primary pupils have achieved sales of almost €3m, with much of the earnings donated to local charities.

More than 100,000 classroom entrepreneurs have started businesses under a programme launched in 2010.

The Junior Entrepreneur Programme (JEP) supports fifth and sixth class pupils to combine their innate creativity with skills they develop with JEP mentors to create original products and launch businesses.

The winning ideas range from board games to storybooks, high-end craft and educational products and businesses with strong sustainability and wellbeing themes.

A significant proportion of the profits made by the classroom business are donated to local charities.

Standout projects in last year’s programme included:

* Cool Cards Inc., Irish language flashcards that help children learn Irish, developed by Laura Dillon’s fifth class in St Mary’s Primary School, Athlone. They are also suitable for adults who struggle with the language. The children created original pieces of artwork representing each word and included a QR code pointing to the correct pronunciation.

* Alfie’s Aughrim Adventures was created by fifth class in Sacred Heart National School, Aughrim, Co Wicklow, under the guidance of their teacher Emma Barriscale. What started as a simple guide to local landmarks was transformed into a rhyming, illustrated children’s book in the style of a treasure hunt. Each child invested €10 of their own money. They sold out the 120 copies produced in the first print run and made a profit of €732.

* Andrew O’Regan’s fifth and sixth class in Lawrencetown NS, Co Galway, embraced recycling and upcycling to create a crafted product using old horseshoes and wood offcuts. The box-framed golden horseshoes went on sale in the village shop.

* The Climate Change Colouring Book created by the sixth class in Farnham NS, Co Cavan, educates young children on the impact of climate change in a very accessible way.

* Fourth and fifth classes at Beaumont Boys NS, Cork city, created Workout, an innovative board game that requires players to do exercises, including squats, shadow boxing, and frog jumps, to move along the board, earning them a profit of €1,200.

Teachers are positive about the impact of the programme, and have helped JEP grow from 500 participants in 2011 to 10,000 participants in the current year. Initially launched in Kerry, JEP went national in 2013.

JEP co-founder Marie Lynch said one of the key changes in the approaches of the classroom entrepreneurs has been the realisation that their entrepreneurial endeavours can make a difference in their locality.

“As a result, they’ve embraced the concept of social entrepreneurship, funded by their successful classroom businesses,” she said.