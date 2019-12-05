Church will take control of Communion from schools

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said the process will be slow - but eventually the preparation for Baptism, Confession, First Communion and Confirmation will fall back to parishes rather than teachers taking responsibility for preparing children as is currently the case.

The archbishop said that since "more and more Catholic children today attend other-than Catholic schools", it is important that the teaching of the sacraments shifts from schools and their teachers to priests.

Since 2018, a consultation has been taking place throughout the Archdiocese in an effort to strengthen the bond between family, parish and schools in preparing children for sacraments.

In a letter sent by Archbishop Martin to priests across Ireland announcing the changes, he wrote that "at the heart of the proposal is to stress the primary role of families in sacramental preparation".

He also advocated a renewed relationship with Catholic schools in promoting Catholic ethos and in delivering the 'Grow in Love' programme.

"We must remember too that more and more Catholic children today attend other than Catholic schools," he said.

Changes

While the archbishop acknowledged that the new sacramental changes will not be instantaneous, he urged priests to not delay in implementing them.

"The proposal is not something that will be accomplished overnight," he wrote.

"It cannot, however, be put forever on the long finger. We must begin now.

"It will take some time to put in place an effective development of parish capacity to implement this initiative.

"We need, however, to begin immediately with the preparation and training of voluntary lay catechists and the development of resource materials."

This week's decision by the Priest's Council is the culmination of a process that began in September 2018.

A review group was set up to consult widely and make practical recommendations on the future practice around these Catholic sacraments.

Some 1,800 people responded to an online survey including parents, parishioners, clergy those in parish ministry, schoolteachers and principals.

There were also a number of focus groups set up with young parents who were not regular churchgoers in an effort to appeal to understand the viewpoint of this quickly growing group.

Three assemblies were subsequently held across the diocese, where the outcomes of the survey were presented and discussed.

The study found that respondents considered family to have the primary responsibility for leading children in faith, while there is a desire for the planned shift in sacramental preparation to the parish.

The wish to continue Catholic involvement with schools was also strongly expressed.

An implementation group for the findings is expected to be in place by early next year.

