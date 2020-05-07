Children’s Ombudsman urges ‘clarity’ on Leaving Cert to 'avoid further anxiety' in meeting with McHugh

Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon has intervened in the debate over the Leaving Cert and brought his concerns directly to Education Minister Joe McHugh.

Dr Muldoon has urged the Minister for “clarity” in relation to Leaving Certificate exams to prevent “further anxiety” for students which are “an already vulnerable group of people”.

Dr Muldoon, who met Mr McHugh yesterday evening, said he had received a lot of complaints from students and parents in recent weeks.

He outlined concerns about student mental health, students with special educational needs, the impact of the digital divide on teaching and learning and a lack of consistency in what schools are offering since they closed.

One issue raised by Dr Muldoon is the impact that the disruption may be having on children suffering from anxiety, depression, eating disorders or those who are victims of abuse.

Read More

The Ombudsman also spoke to the minister about the mental health of all students, even those who previously would not be considered at risk.

The extra two months that students would face before the rescheduled exams on July 29 is a major source of worry.

Expand Close Guided by advice: Education Minister Joe McHugh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Guided by advice: Education Minister Joe McHugh

He said that with the Leaving Cert now scheduled to take place from July 29, “pressure” has been sustained for students who were working towards a “fixed point” of the exams beginning in early June

He also raised concerns that families are suffering from financial strain and students are worried that the funds will not be there to support them through university.

Concerns were also raised about children with special education needs, as they have been “unable to access their usual in-house school supports to enable them to adequately prepare” for exams.

The Ombudsman also said that children without reliable and stable broadband cannot stay on top of schoolwork in their remote learning efforts.

Dr Muldoon also raised concerns about continuity of learning and that not all schools are providing initiatives which help Leaving Cert students keep up to date with their studies. These initiatives include breakfast clubs and homework clubs, which are not available with schools closed.

“On a purely human level there are 61,000 children who are deprived of all the positive elements of finishing school, the comradery, the sports days, fun days and general acknowledgement that they have moved from a child to an adult over a six year period,” said Dr Muldoon

“This is a crucial rite of passage for so many and it is the closeness of friends and the support of teachers and other school staff which makes the chore of studying worthwhile – but that has been taken away from this cohort of children and it will always hurt, no matter what results they get in the exams.”

He said that he hopes clarity can be provided to children, their guardians and teachers “as soon as possible”.

“I really hope that clarity can be provided to children, their parents and teachers as soon as possible to avoid further anxiety amongst an already vulnerable group of people.”

Online Editors