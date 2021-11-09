Children’s ombudsman says 2030 is too late for Leaving Cert reform

Children’s Ombudsman Niall Muldoon warned today that a 2030 target date for Leaving Cert reform is unacceptable.

He said it suggests a “lack of urgency and affords too much time for arguing, procrastination and unnecessary delays” with “vested interests”.

In the meantime, “students come and go through a system we know is not optimal for them”, he said.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) has finalised a report on an overhaul of senior cycle and Education Minister Norma Foley is expected to publish it soon.

While the proposals and the minister’s position are awaited, Mr Muldoon said: “It has been made clear that any changes to be carried out following the acceptance of the document would not come into being until 2030.”

Mr Muldoon told an Oireachtas Education Committee discussion on Leaving Cert reform that “the proposed date of 2030 is unlikely to be suggestive of massive modifications”.

Rather, he said, it was “indicative of the time needed to navigate the complexity of all the vested interests within the education system, among whom the students do not have a strong voice”.

The Ombudsman, a passionate advocate for students, recalled that, in 2016, the UN Committee on the Rights of Children “made a very strong recommendation to the Government that they needed to reform the Leaving Certificate.

“They made this recommendation following a meeting, in Geneva, with young people from Ireland where the committee was persuaded that the LC process placed a disproportionate level of mental stress on the young people undertaking that terminal exam.”

He said he now believed that, “six years on, the State will fail to show any real progress on the implementation of this recommendation, despite having had the NCCA embark on a review of the senior cycle”.

Mr Muldoon said the NCCA review was undertaken in a very inclusive and comprehensive manner over the past three years, but it had still not been made public and was yet to be presented to the Government for formal consideration.

He said any deliberations about, and proposals for, reform of the Leaving Cert needed to recognise young people as the primary stakeholders and must put the interests of students first.

“If the aim is to improve and restructure the examination in such a way as to best serve those young people, both during senior cycle and beyond, their views must be heard now, and into the future, and those views must be considered in a manner that gives them equal weight with all other stakeholders.”

The report sets out options around restructuring senior cycle to make it more inclusive, including changes to assessment, such as more continuous assessment, to take the focus off the stressful final exams.

The proposed phasing-in of reforms will depend on Government funding and what the report describes the creation of “conducive conditions”, which translates as the capacity of schools and teachers to embrace significant change.

For instance, teachers will require professional development and any changes to assessment practices are likely to require negotiation with teacher unions.

Mr Muldoon supported the call made by the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) for exams to be spaced out and for greater diversity in assessment methods other than terminal exams.

He agreed with the ISSU that there was a need to “capture and reward students’ diverse learning abilities, and not just their memory”.

The Ombudsman also said that a wider range of assessment options needed to be considered beyond an “an exam process which is not just beneficial to those who are aiming for university”.

“There must be options given, across the two-year senior cycle, for assessments and examinations so that pressure on students to perform for a one-off, time-limited final exam is reduced.

“If a student was aware that they already had perhaps 50pc or 60pc of their subject examined before sitting down to do the final exam, it would be a less stressful scenario.”

Calling for greater attention to be paid to apprenticeships and vocational training as post-school pathways, Mr Muldoon said that while Ireland was able to “provide top-class staff for most of the top 10 biggest IT companies in the world, we simultaneously don’t have enough skilled tradespeople to help build sufficient homes, hospitals, schools and infrastructure for all of our people”.