Children’s Ombudsman engaged in discussions on Leaving Cert

Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon is directly involved in discussions about the shape of Leaving Cert 2022, amid growing pressure for a hybrid option.

Dr Muldoon has been a key advocate for students throughout the pandemic, highlighting the impact the disruption and uncertainty has on their wellbeing.

In April 2020, weeks after Covid hit, he called on the Government speed up a decision around the State exams saying that students had been left waiting too long. The exams were cancelled in May.

He has also been vocal on the effect of school closures on students.

The Ombudsman has been paying close attention to developments around this year’s Leaving Cert and “is engaging with a number of the education partners, including the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU)”, his spokesperson said.

Over the coming days, Dr Muldoon will analyse the outcome of an ISSU survey, showing a strong preference for a hydrid option similar to 2021, and talk to student leaders about the results.

In 2021, candidates had a choice of sitting exams, receiving accredited grades, based on teachers’ marks, or both.

Almost 19,000 sixth years - about one in three of Leaving Cert candidates responded to the ISSU survey, and 68pc – more than two thirds – supported a hybrid model.

Second-level principals are also calling for a hybrid Leaving Cert and, this week, will release the results of the views of members on their preferred model.

National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) Director Paul Crone said students must have both an a exam and a non-exam option.

Labour education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said following on from the ISSU survey, planning must begin for a hybrid model.

The pressure for a twin-track Leaving Cert this year has grown as a result of the unprecedented level of student and teacher absence from schools due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid.

However, teacher unions are strongly opposed to a hybrid option.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has said the current circumstances were radically different from previous years and there was no justification for offering additional options, and that it would not support any other options.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) has also said it was committed to an externally-assessed Leaving Certificate 2022, in line with the students’ and teachers’ expectations.

The Department of Education and State Examinations Commission (SEC) are focussed on a return to a traditional exam-only Leaving Cert with some adjustments to papers to take account of disruption to students over the past two years.

Exam chiefs say accredited grades would not work this year because they do not have Junior Cert data to use as a benchmark for those of this year’s Leaving Cert candidates who were due to sit the cancelled exams in 2020.

The students involved are those who did not do Transition Year and represent about 25pc of Leaving Cert 2022 candidates.

But ISSU president Emer Neville said today those students were issued with a State certificate by the Department of Education and Skills, which they were told had the same value as a traditional certificate.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told the Late Late Show on Friday that a hybrid model “wasn’t being ruled out entirely” and said Education Minister Norma Foley was engaging with the education stakeholders.