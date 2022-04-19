Children’s mental health: primary pupils ‘need in-school counselling services’, INTO conference told

Primary teachers are calling for in-school counselling service to be available for their pupils, as they expressed concern about a rising incidence of mental health difficulties.

The growing prevalence of social media use among young children and issues such as cyberbullying were contributing to the problem, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) conference heard.

Professional on-site counselling is among a range of measures now being sought by the INTO as concern mounts at the growing number of young children experiencing mental health difficulties.

A 2013 study found that, by the age of 13 years, one in three young people in Ireland was likely to have experienced some type of mental disorder.

INTO executive member Órlaith Ní Fhoghlú told the union’s annual conference that referrals to the child adolescent community mental health services (CAMHS) had increased by over 40pc from 12,800 in 2011 to 18,100 in 2019.

Over 2,000 children were on CAMHS waiting list at any given time in Ireland, she added.

Fiona Garvey of the Cork City south east branch said the issue of mental health for primary school children had become a “gaping wound”. She referred to issues such as online socialising and cyberbullying and some children’s “addiction” to social media.

She said teachers continued to try their best but “there are those children who we are failing and who will continue to struggle of most of the case, we have a duty of care to find supports.

INTO president Joe McKeown said mental health problems among young people had been exacerbated by Covid.

“Covid-19 has had an immeasurable impact on the lives of every child in the country, but it has especially affected children in receipt of additional supports,” he said.

“Schools must be provided with appropriate professional supports and services for children presenting with mental health issues in a timely manner to meet their ongoing needs.”

Delegates condemned the lengthy waiting lists for specialist mental health treatment services for children.

They said the experience of mental ill-health and poor emotional wellbeing could have a significant adverse impact on a child’s development.

They also deplored the continuing lack of access for primary school children to mental health services at community and school level.

Children with an autism diagnosis faced particular challenges in trying to access appropriate mental health services, they said.

The union says there now has to be increased funding for children’s mental health services and improved access to appropriate supports.

A detailed motion adopted by the conference called for age-appropriate supports including a boost in psychological services to schools and the reinstatement and expansion of the in-school and Early Years Therapy Support Demonstration Project.

It also called for a national framework to inform the development of counselling

services for primary school children and the introduction of on-site school counselling in schools in line with international best practice.