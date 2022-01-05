Children with special needs, younger primary pupils and 3rd, 5th and 6th year classes will be prioritised if staffing shortages force schools to ask some pupils to stay at home after schools re-open tomorrow.

It comes as the Taoiseach denied the re-opening schools on Thursday could worsen community infection with Covid.

Where classes are not in-person, schools have been told to make every effort to provide remote learning for pupils.

Teachers doing online classes will be expected to provide daily teaching and learning experiences for pupils, using the school’s agreed communication methods.

Detailed guidance for principals on how to deal with the anticipated high levels of Covid-related teacher absences in coming weeks, as a result of the Omicron wave, are set out in a new information note to schools.

Read More

It follows yesterday’s meeting between Education Minister Norma Foley public health chiefs, education unions and school management bodies.

School are re-opening for the new term on schedule, after public health chiefs said there was no public health reason to delay.

But staff absences and finding substitute cover is recognised as a significant challenge.

The Department of Education’s information note spells out the various channels open to principals seeking substitutes, and, if none can be found, they will have the authority to ask classes or pupils to stay at home.

Before taking any such decision schools are asked to contact the Department for further support.

But the note adds: “If it is not possible to make contact in advance, school management may use their discretion but are advised to make contact with the Department as soon as practicable thereafter.”

This is a significant change in arrangements that have applied up to now, where schools could not send classes home without official approval.

The circular says schools should maximise the provision of in-person teaching and learning for as many students as possible in these circumstances.

At primary level, it says that in all situations the school should as a minimum remain open for in-person teaching for children with special educational needs in both special schools and special classes and for children with special educational needs in mainstream classes.

Within other class groups schools should prioritise younger children for in-person teaching as they are less able to adapt to remote teaching and learning.

At post-primary, pupils with special needs as well as exam classes and 5th years are to receive priority for in-person teaching..

Where remote teaching is necessary, , the circular that opportunities for pupils to engage daily with their teacher and peers will increase their motivation, support their wellbeing and strengthen their learning progress

The Department says teacher-pupil engagement should involve both direct teaching by the teacher and the assignment of independent learning tasks for completion by the pupils.

“Teachers should ensure, as far as practicable, that daily direct instruction is provided for aspects of learning that require it, using a variety of approaches including live lessons, pre-recorded video, audio, presentation software and written instructions.”

Where teachers are required to self-isolate or restrict their movements, they will avail of special leave with pay, but any teacher who is medically fit for work but has been advised to restrict movements should be available to work remotely.

A separate letter to principals from Dr John Cuddihy, Acting HSE National Clinical Director of Health Protection, sets out public health issues.

Staff and children who are close contact of a confirmed Covid case, are told to adhere to the advice on the HSE website in relation to restricted movements and testing.

Children under 13 years who are household close contacts must restrict their movements for 14 days and they are offered PCR testing at day 0 and day 10.

If they get a not-detected PCR test result on day 10, they are no longer subject to restricted movements.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has denied the re-opening schools on Thursday could worsen community infection with Covid.

“The public health advice has been very, very clear to us, that they see no rationale for not opening the schools,” Micheál Martin declared after a Cabinet meeting today.

“They were very clear on that, as the Chief Medical Officer was yesterday.”

He explained to concerned parents who may fear household outbreaks as a result of the return: “Our primary motivation is the child.

“We want child-centred education. We do know from a range of advices and evidence, from psychologists across to education specialists, that the child benefits best while at school.

“The overall development of the child is best served by re-opening the schools. That is the rationale behind the decision.

“There will be challenges, but collectively we are working our way through this.”

At the same time the Taoiseach said the peak of infection in Ireland may not be seen for the next ten days.

He said it remained too early to predict the effect of Omicron on hospital in-patient numbers and eventual ICU admission, but data was expected soon.

And he said it was envisaged that the present restrictions – including on hospitality closing at 8pm – would be retained until the end of January, although the Government would be guided by public health advice, with NPHET to meet tomorrow.

The same applied to the proposed reduction in isolation for close contacts, he said, while insisting that Ireland was not out of step with other European countries.

He thanked people across the country. “People have adjusted their behaviour in response to the various challenges that were imposed. And that needs to be acknowledged,” he said,. “Without the people's engagement I don't think we would be where we are in terms of management of the virus.”

The Government had approved the procurement of antivirals from a number of companies, which would take a number of weeks, he said, but add to the “range of tools that we have at our disposal.”

The primary one remained vaccines, he said. “All of the evidence is so far that the vaccines are working in terms of preventing severe illness and disease, hospitalisation and critically, admission for ICU. That’s the feedback from the conditions on the ground at the various hospitals, the HSE and from public health officials.

“The really vital message to people out there is to go and get vaccinated. Those who have not got the primary doses, please go and get them. You will protect yourself and others.”

Mr Martin said tribute to the “tremendous” booster campaign, saying Ireland was now number one in the ECDC list across the European Union with 57pc take-up in the general population. “We want more and more people to get them.”

It is understood the requirement for passengers arriving into the country to have a negative Covid test will also be scrapped.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman had reported to Cabinet on the reopening of the early education and childcare sector, he said, which is going ahead in parallel with schools reopening.

“He had meetings with the various stakeholders there, as Education Minister Norma Foley has done in respect of schools, and also with the teacher unions.”

Third Level Minister Simon Harris had reported on the framework for a return of college students, he added.

“The job is to manage our way through this. There will be a challenging number of weeks in January, but the next week or 10 days would give us more evidence in terms of the impact of this variant on severity of illness, and this will inform decisions and the advice public health authorities will be giving to Government -- not least in relation to travel, also in terms of removing restrictions.”